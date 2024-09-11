^

US officer tells China: Rethink South China Sea tactics

Michael Punongbayan, Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2024 | 12:00am
A Chinese Coast Guard ship sails beside the boat number 2 of the Atin Ito civilian resupply mission in the vicinity of the Bajo de Masinloc at the West Philippine Sea on May 15, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — With more Chinese vessels turning up slowly but steadily in the West Philippine Sea, the chief of the US Indo-Pacific Command has warned his counterpart in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) against making dangerous and escalatory actions in the South China Sea.

During a video conference yesterday with Gen. Wu Yanan of PLA’s Southern Theater Command, US Adm. Samuel Paparo underscored the importance of sustained lines of communication between the US military and the PLA, noting that “such discussions between senior leaders serve to clarify intent and reduce the risk of misperception or miscalculation.”

Wu’s Southern Theater Command is responsible for China’s military activities in the South China Sea.

The US Indo-Pacific Command, in a statement, said Paparo “urged the PLA to reconsider its use of dangerous, coercive and potentially escalatory tactics in the South China Sea and beyond.”

Also on Monday, Beijing – through its embassy in Manila – warned against linking the Taiwan issue to the maritime issue with the Philippines.

“Taiwan question is not and should never become an issue between China and the Philippines,” the embassy said.

“The Taiwan question, starkly different in nature from the maritime differences between China and the Philippines, is purely an internal affair of China that does not brook any external interference,” an embassy spokesperson said. “The maritime differences between China and the Philippines can be compared to spats between neighbors, while the Taiwan question is completely domestic. Distinction between the two must not be blurred.” China said the US is also responsible for using Taiwan to contain China.

The spokesperson noted that of the four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites opened by the Philippines to the US, three are located in the northern part of Luzon, just “across the sea” from Taiwan, one of which is only 400 kilometers away from Taiwan.

“It is obvious that the US is attempting to use EDCA sites to interfere in the Taiwan question at the expense of the peaceful development of the Philippines and the region.”

207 Chinese vessels

More Chinese vessels have been monitored in the West Philippine Sea, with their number reaching 207 in the past seven days from 203 the previous week, with the increase notable around Rozul (Iroquois) Reef.

The increase came after the onslaught of Tropical Storm Enteng and amid rough waters stirred by the southwest monsoon.

Data released by the Philippine Navy yesterday show there are now 18 China Coast Guard (CCG) boats, six People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships, 182 maritime militia vessels (MMVs) and one research boat roaming around the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“We have noted that increase only for the period covered. So we are still trying to assess why there is an increase in number in Iroquois or Rosul Reef. However, we could state that for Sabina or Escoda, it’s because of the extra attention that we have given to that particular shore. For Iroquois or Rosul we are still trying to assess,” Philippine Navy spokesman for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said at a press briefing yesterday.

At least one warship and 58 MMVs were monitored around Rozul Reef near the Kalayaan Island Group.

For the period Sept. 3 to 9, most of the Chinese vessels were in the vicinity of Pagasa Island, Ayungin Shoal, Escoda Shoal and Panatag Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc.

Trinidad noted that it is normal during inclement weather for ships to take shelter in ports, but in the case of Chinese vessels in the WPS during the past seven days, those that left Panatag Shoal to go back to Hainan were replaced by ships coming from Panganiban (Mischief) Reef and Zamora (Subi) Reef after Enteng had left. — Sheila Crisostomo, Pia Lee-Brago

