^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 8, 2024 | 9:15am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beach known for sardine run among Southeast Asia&rsquo;s best

Beach known for sardine run among Southeast Asia’s best

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Panagsama Beach in Moalboal, Cebu, popular for its sardine run, was named one of “the best beaches in Southeast Asia”...
Headlines
fbtw
Security measures in place for Guo appearance at Senate

Security measures in place for Guo appearance at Senate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Security measures are in place to ensure the safety of dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac when she appears before...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG prepares for surrender of Wesley Guo

DILG prepares for surrender of Wesley Guo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The government is working with its international counterparts for the surrender of Wesley Guo, the brother of dismissed Bamban...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo could become state witness if POGO leader is exposed &mdash; DOJ

Alice Guo could become state witness if POGO leader is exposed — DOJ

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice said that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo could be considered a state witness if investigations...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators fume over &lsquo;selfies&rsquo; with Alice Guo

Senators fume over ‘selfies’ with Alice Guo

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Senators yesterday expressed outrage over viral photos of government officials – including the country’s police...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Indonesia thanks Philippines for 75 years of friendship

Indonesia thanks Philippines for 75 years of friendship

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Celebrating 75 years of strong diplomatic relations, Indonesia has nothing but praises for the long-standing friendship that...
Headlines
fbtw
DA expects rice prices to drop further

DA expects rice prices to drop further

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture expects rice prices to go down further following optimistic results from the August inflation...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Return P246 million kept in unauthorized bank accounts

DepEd told: Return P246 million kept in unauthorized bank accounts

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has directed the Department of Education to remit to the national treasury a total of P246 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Youth mental health declining worldwide &mdash; top medical journal

Youth mental health declining worldwide — top medical journal

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 17 hours ago
A top medical journal and a specialized “commission” in psychiatry had sounded the alarm that the worldwide incidence...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with