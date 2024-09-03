^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 1:22pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Military steps up naval, air patrols in Escoda Shoal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Intensified air and naval patrols are being readied in Escoda Shoal in support of Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa...
Headlines
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Enteng'

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Enteng", the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this...
Headlines
DND gets copy of 1875 map of Philippines

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. recently received a print of an 1875 map of the Philippines, which shows its territories...
Headlines
No DepEd payment for Sara&rsquo;s storybook &ndash;&nbsp;Angara

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
There was no official record of payment for the making of the “Isang Kaibigan” storybook of Vice President Sara...
Headlines
PAGASA maintains there were enough weather advisories

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Enough advisories were issued before the onslaught of Tropical Storm Enteng, officials of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
&lsquo;Enteng&rsquo; leaves 10 people dead &mdash; NDRRMC

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm “Enteng" (international name: Yagi) left at least 10 people dead as of Tuesday, September 3, the National...
Headlines
Northern Luzon still under Signal No. 2 as 'Enteng' crosses West Philippine Sea

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 hours ago
Several areas in Northern Luzon stayed under Signal No. 2 on Tuesday morning, September 3, as Tropical Storm Enteng advanced...
Headlines
PNP insists Quiboloy remains inside KOJC compound

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 5 hours ago
Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the PNP remains confident pastor Apollo Quiboloy...
Headlines
&lsquo;Enteng&rsquo; accelerates over West Philippine Sea

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) is now over the West Philippine Sea and is moving northward at a faster pace...
Headlines
