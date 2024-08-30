^

Headlines

DOTr open to further deferment of new toll fines

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2024 | 12:00am
DOTr open to further deferment of new toll fines
In a hearing led by the House committee on transportation, Transportation Undersecretary Jesus Ferdinand Ortega said the DOTr is amenable to further postponing the implementation of Joint Memorandum Circular 2024-01.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) may further extend the enforcement date of new fines on tollway users, cracking under pressure by the House of Representatives as they rethink the set of penalties it intends to impose on motorists without electronic toll collection (ETC) devices.

In a hearing led by the House committee on transportation, Transportation Undersecretary Jesus Ferdinand Ortega said the DOTr is amenable to further postponing the implementation of Joint Memorandum Circular 2024-01.

Ortega said the DOTr deferred the enforcement of the JMC to Oct. 1, initially from Aug. 31, to give toll operators and users more time to familiarize themselves with the new rules.

“The Oct. 1 deadline is movable... If it is needed, we will not have second thoughts about (further) extending it,” Ortega said.

However, legislators led by committee chairman Rep. Romeo Acop want the DOTr to withdraw the circular altogether for various reasons.

The lawmaker slammed the DOTr for signing the JMC without considering whether expressway operators are ready to go full cashless, pointing out that several toll plazas fail to read radio frequency identification devices (RFID) as reported by motorists.

He then questioned why the DOTr is prioritizing the penalties on the traveling public when toll systems are far from being reliable.

Toll Regulatory Board executive director Alvin Carullo disclosed that his office has failed to conduct a study on whether motorists have the financial capacity to load up their RFID on a consistent basis.

Given this, Acop said he will initiate a motu proprio investigation on the DOTr if it pushes through with the enforcement of the JMC on Oct. 1.

He further demanded the agency to ensure first that RFID readers in toll plazas are reliable before imposing fines on motorists.

The JMC penalizes motorists who enter a tollway without an ETC device. The order sets fines of P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second offense and P5,000 for subsequent offenses.

The circular also punishes motorists who exit an expressway with insufficient load balance in their RFID: P500 for the initial offense, P1,000 for the second offense and P2,500 for proceeding offenses.

The JMC is supposed to compel motorists to go cashless in using the tollways. It aims to remove the build-up at toll gates caused by cash booths, which the DOTr blames as a cause of heavy traffic.

vuukle comment

DOTR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Many nations&rsquo; ask US Coast Guard for help

‘Many nations’ ask US Coast Guard for help

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Several countries have been reaching out to the United States Coast Guard for support, including training, as China pursues...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines waited too long to thwart China's incursions at sea &ndash; DND chief

Philippines waited too long to thwart China's incursions at sea – DND chief

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
The Philippines' failure to immediately counter China's illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea weakened its position...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug war 'poster boy' says POGOs funded reward system&nbsp;

Drug war 'poster boy' says POGOs funded reward system 

7 hours ago
One of the former "poster boys" of the Duterte administration's drug war on Wednesday said cash rewards for cops who kill...
Headlines
fbtw
China's top diplomat warns visiting US official over support for the Philippines

China's top diplomat warns visiting US official over support for the Philippines

19 hours ago
China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday warned visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan over supporting the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law enabling Loss and Damage Fund

Marcos signs law enabling Loss and Damage Fund

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law the “The Loss and Damage Fund Board Act”, which is the enabling...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arbitration court chief eyes host country deal with Philippines

Arbitration court chief eyes host country deal with Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The chief of the inter-governmental body tasked as record keeper of the proceedings of the landmark arbitral ruling on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Espenido recruited to discredit Duterte drug war

Bato: Espenido recruited to discredit Duterte drug war

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Some ranking officials have “recruited” police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido as part of their “game plan”...
Headlines
fbtw
Cassandra Li Ong offered immunity, cited in contempt

Cassandra Li Ong offered immunity, cited in contempt

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives is eyeing Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, an incorporator of Whirlwind Corp.,...
Headlines
fbtw

2024 Magsaysay awardees known this weekend

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The 2024 Ramon Magsaysay awardees will be announced tomorrow with the celebration of the birth anniversary of the late president Ramon Magsaysay.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. enacts law enabling Loss and Damage Fund Board

Marcos Jr. enacts law enabling Loss and Damage Fund Board

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has signed into law a measure granting juridical personality and legal capacity to the Loss and Damage Fund...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with