LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 9:19am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Cop confirms reward system in drug war

Cop confirms reward system in drug war

By Shiela Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Controversial police Col. Jovie Espenido yesterday confirmed that there was a reward and quota system under formerpresident...
Headlines
&lsquo;Many nations&rsquo; ask US Coast Guard for help

‘Many nations’ ask US Coast Guard for help

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Several countries have been reaching out to the United States Coast Guard for support, including training, as China pursues...
Headlines
US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea &ndash; coast guard admiral

US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea – coast guard admiral

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The United States is employing a two-pronged approach to counter China’s aggression in the South China Sea: upholding...
Headlines
OVP secret funds used for tables, chairs, medicine

OVP secret funds used for tables, chairs, medicine

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
A year after the P125 million in confidential funds spent by the Office of the Vice President in just 11 days sparked controversy,...
Headlines
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should...
Headlines
Habagat to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas

Habagat to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas

3 hours ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring rainy weather to several parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday,...
Headlines
What it takes to safeguard Philippines' 2016 arbitral win from political shifts

What it takes to safeguard Philippines' 2016 arbitral win from political shifts

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
"We should make sure to elect leaders who will indubitably recognize the gains of the arbitral ruling and will seek to enforce...
Headlines
China's top diplomat warns visiting US official over support for the Philippines

China's top diplomat warns visiting US official over support for the Philippines

4 hours ago
China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday warned visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan over supporting the Philippines...
Headlines
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 29 due to habagat

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 29 due to habagat

4 hours ago
Several local government units on Thursday suspended classes due to the inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon...
Headlines
