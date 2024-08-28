^

Timor-Leste rejects Teves’ appeal on extradition

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 8:20pm
Timor-Leste rejects Tevesâ�� appealÂ on extradition
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District).
Facebook / Congressman A. Teves

MANILA, Philippines — Timor-Leste’s Tribunal de Recursos, or Court of Appeals, has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., which sought to reverse the court’s earlier decision allowing his extradition.

The Department of Justice revealed this on Wednesday evening, saying that it was informed by Timor-Leste’s prosecutor general.

“We wish to inform the public that this motion has been denied,” the Justice department said in a statement.

However, the department has yet to disclose other details about the court’s decision.

In June, Timor-Leste’s appellate court granted the Philippine government’s request to extradite Teves, who was arrested in Dili in March following an Interpol red notice.

Upon his return, Teves will face the charges lodged against him in Philippine courts for the first time.

He is facing several criminal cases, including one related to the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in March 2023.

Teves is also charged with multiple other crimes related to a series of killings in 2019.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla hailed the court's denial of Teves' motion, calling it "a significant step forward" in the quest for justice.

"This decision underscores that justice proceeds irrespective of an individual's status," Remulla said.

Philstar.com has reached out to Teves’ counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, for a comment. He replied that further details would be provided soon.

