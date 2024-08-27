LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
August 27, 2024 | 6:11pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."
According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar
x
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended