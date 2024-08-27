Palace: No politics in Quiboloy arrest order

In this undated member, Apollo Quiboloy preaches to members of the Restorationist church he founded based in Davao City.

MANILA, Philippines — Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin called on the camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy yesterday to respect the justice system even as he denied that the arrest order for the religious leader was politically motivated.

Bersamin made the remarks days after thousands of police led by Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Police Regional Office 11 chief, raided the KOJC compound in Davao City in search of Quiboloy, who is accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking.

“It’s easy to say politically motivated but that is not true,” Bersamin told reporters on the sidelines of the commemoration of National Heroes Day in Taguig City.

“The law must take its course… He is answerable to the law. The law must take its course. There is a process there,” the former chief justice said.

President Marcos was also present at the National Heroes Day event but did not give a media interview.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos called on Quiboloy to surrender as members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) continue to search for him at the KOJC compound.

“I reiterate my appeal to Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused to surrender and face the charges of child abuse, sexual abuse and human trafficking. The surrender of Quiboloy is the only means for him to prove that he still respects the law,” Abalos said.

Senate President Francis Escudero also called on Quiboloy to surrender to avoid worsening the situation “where there may be more needless loss of lives as well as an increasing disrespect for the rule of law and our law enforcers.” Sen. Ronald dela Rosa made the same call, saying Quiboloy should face the charges because he “cannot hide forever.”

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the commotion at the KOJC compound “would not have reached this kind of chaos if he (Quiboloy) had appeared in the Senate or in court since the beginning.”A huge number of KOJC members reportedly blocked the national highway at Buhangin in Davao City, where the group’s compound is located, on Sunday evening, forcing several passengers to walk to the Davao City International Airport as some vehicles could not pass due to the protest. Quiboloy’s camp accused police officers of irregularities in enforcing the arrest warrant, as well as forced entry and using tear gas.

Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, Hontiveros and Abalos appealed for calm and to allow the police to do their job.

Abalos defended the PNP, saying the police were implementing their duty to serve the warrant of arrest on Aug. 24.

“Based on the different intelligence reports, Apollo Quiboloy is still inside the 30-hectare compound which covers land, buildings, secret rooms and passage that needs continuous search,” Abalos said.

“We promise to maintain the peace and order in the community. I appeal to the public to remain calm and allow the legal process to prevail,” he added.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre defended the PNP operation, saying it is a legitimate action.

“Former president (Rodrigo) Duterte, as a former chief executive, you understand better than anyone the importance of law enforcement in upholding justice. Our police officers were enforcing a legitimate court order, and they should be allowed to do their job without undue interference,” Gonzales said.

Acidre emphasized that no one is above the law, regardless of position or influence.

“Pastor Quiboloy is a fugitive facing serious charges, and the PNP was simply fulfilling its duty to enforce the law. It’s imperative that we allow our law enforcement agencies to operate without political interference,” Acidre said.

He cautioned Duterte that his “defense of Quiboloy only serves to cloud the issue.”

“The law must apply to everyone equally, and any attempt to shield someone from justice sets a dangerous example,” Acidre added.

Airtight cases

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla wants airtight cases against perpetrators of alleged human trafficking at KOJC after the rescue of two victims.

Remulla called for a “stronger collaboration” among the Department of Justice through the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, PNP and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“(This is) to ensure airtight cases against the perpetrators with the end view of delivering justice to their victims. Let us continue fighting this human trafficking menace, which hounds society, particularly the vulnerable sector,” Remulla said yesterday.

The PNP earlier rescued a man and a woman who claimed they were being barred from leaving the compound in Davao City.

Remulla also urged members and non-members of the KOJC who have experienced abuse to come forward and file charges, assuring them of government assistance and protection.

He praised the PNP for their efforts in rescuing the alleged victims of trafficking.?Meanwhile, Bersamin refused to comment on Vice President Sara Duterte’s statement over the weekend asking forgiveness from KOJC members for urging them to vote for Marcos in the 2022 elections.?“I have no comment on that,” Bersamin said. The Vice President called the raid a betrayal of public trust and a violation of constitutionally protected rights.

But House Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin expressed deep concern over Duterte’s pronouncements, saying these “appeared to defend a powerful figure accused of heinous crimes, rather than seeking justice for the victims.”

“As a mother, a woman and a public servant, I cannot remain silent in the face of Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent statement concerning the (KOJC) and the ongoing legal actions against its leaders,” Garin said.

Duterte, who severed ties with the Marcos administration but remains close friends with the President’s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, said she was curious if the police’s “excessive force” against Quiboloy and his flock was due to their being Duterte supporters.

Her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, asked how long would the police stay at the KOJC compound to enforce the warrant.

“This situation has already caused inconvenience to motorists, businesses and the public. The public seeks clarification from the PNP, how long do you intend to stay at the KOJC property?” the mayor’s statement read.

The younger Duterte said he respects the implementation of the arrest warrant “as long as it is in accordance with the law.” — Bella Cariaso, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Sheila Crisostomo, Daphne Galvez, Janvic Mateo, Diana Lhyd Suelto