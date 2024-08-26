^

Headlines

National gov't has right to unused PhilHealth funds — DOH chief

Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 3:04pm
National gov't has right to unused PhilHealth funds â�� DOH chief
Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on July 3, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Health secretary Teodoro Herbosa said unused funds of state health insurer, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), should be returned to the national government since the agency failed to utilize these state subsidies.

In a television interview, Herbosa stressed the national government’s right to order PhilHealth the return of P89.9 billion in unused funds.

“These are not funds of PhilHealth. These are funds of the national government that PhilHealth asked for… The problem is for the past three years, these funds are in excess of what they register,” Herbosa, who as Department of Health chief is the chairperson of the PhilHealth board, said.

Herbosa pointed out that the funds to be remitted by PhilHealth are “not savings.” 

“It's not from the members’ contributions. This is not from their reserve fund, this is not from their investments. This is from government money that they asked for, and government gave it and they (PhilHealth) were unable to absorb it.” 

Herbosa added that even after returning the excess PhilHealth funds, the DOH could always use additional support, but that the state insurer at this point can already increase its benefits.

“The Department of Health is now the third highest budget among the executive branches. We're next to Education and DPWH and public works and it's now helped actually, but I can definitely use more money, and PhilHealth can definitely increase the benefits,” he continued. 

The government has repeatedly reiterated that the return of PhilHealth’s excess funds will not affect the roll out of additional member benefits this year.

In previous statements, government executives have stated that the number of generic drugs available for outpatient treatments like hypertension will more than double to 53 from the current 21. 

In addition to this, PhilHealth is set to almost double the benefits for those suffering from strokes and pneumonia, offering coverage of up to P76,000 pesos. 

A nearly 1,000% increase in the coverage limit for breast cancer treatments, from P100,000 to P1.4 million, has likewise been announced. By end of the year, PhilHealth will also include chemotherapy for lung, liver, ovarian and prostate cancers in its coverage.

vuukle comment

DOH

PHILHEALTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guo&rsquo;s sister may be deported to China &ndash; BI

Guo’s sister may be deported to China – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo may be deported to China once all criminal charges filed against her...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Grand conspiracy&rsquo; seen in killing of Chinese drug lords

‘Grand conspiracy’ seen in killing of Chinese drug lords

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel believes there was a “grand conspiracy” involving the killing of Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara slams KOJC raid; PNP won&rsquo;t leave without Quiboloy

Sara slams KOJC raid; PNP won’t leave without Quiboloy

By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Following the raid by police on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao over the weekend to arrest pastor Apollo Quiboloy,...
Headlines
fbtw
UP professor notes errors in VP Sara&rsquo;s &lsquo;Isang Kaibigan&rsquo;

UP professor notes errors in VP Sara’s ‘Isang Kaibigan’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
University of the Philippines Sentro ng Wikang Filipino director Jayson Petras has noted some factual inconsistencies and...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Situation outside KOJC compound on August 26

LIVE updates: Situation outside KOJC compound on August 26

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Days after the Philippine National Police served arrest warrants against fugitive alleged sex offender and human trafficker...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
12 onion importers face raps

12 onion importers face raps

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Competition Commission is filing a case against 12 onion importers and traders for engaging in anti-competitive...
Headlines
fbtw
Online consultation system vs mpox eyed &ndash; DOH

Online consultation system vs mpox eyed – DOH

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health is looking at operating an online consultation system for mpox patients nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw

Fishers’ group releases own book, ‘The traitor president’

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas yesterday released its own short story titled “Ang Taksil na Pangulo” – a parody of the controversial “Isang...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR: 2,000 species in Philippines face extinction

DENR: 2,000 species in Philippines face extinction

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
About 2,000 Philippine species are facing extinction unless the government implements a program to protect critically endangered...
Headlines
fbtw
Simplify firearms paperwork &ndash; Escudero

Simplify firearms paperwork – Escudero

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero urged the Philippine National Police to simplify the process of acquiring, transferring...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with