Marcos Jr. praises ‘unsung heroes’ on National Heroes day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 led the commemoration of National Heroes Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery) in Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid tribute to wage workers, teachers, health workers, civil servants and farmers on Monday, as the country celebrates National Heroes Day.

In a message, Marcos said their contributions, despite being “unsung heroes” are significant in the “building and pushing our nation forward.”

“Today, we pay tribute to the countless unsung heroes whose contributions…the farmers who till our land, the wage earners who propel our economy, the teachers who shape the minds of our youth, the healthcare workers who save lives, the civil servants who respond to the needs of the public, and the everyday citizens who carry out simple acts of kindness to others,” Marcos’ statement read.

“In honoring our heroes, we affirm as our own the values, virtues, and ideals they stood for,” Marcos added.

The president also honored those who fought for freedom, emphasizing that their sacrifices are the foundation of the liberties Filipinos enjoy today.

He reflected on how these heroes' tales of “courage, resilience, and patriotism” hold even more importance now as the nation strives to become “truly revitalized and united.”

“From the valiant resistance of Lapu-Lapu against foreign invaders to the revolutionary spint of Andres Bonifacio and the resolve of the Katipuneres, our rich heritage has been forged in the fires of shuggle. We remember the likes of Jose Rizal, Apolinario Mabini Ermillo Jacinto and many others whose names resound through the ages, reminding us of the need to rellentlessly thrive and fight for a better future,” he said.

Observing tradition. Marcos led a ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery) earlier on Monday, keeping the tradition among Philippine presidents who commemorate the public holiday by laying a wreath to honor the country's heroes and delivering a speech.

Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, would skip the traditional tribute and state event in some years, delegating the task instead to other senior officials.

The current president's father, late president Ferdinand Marcos who ruled as dictator for 21 years, was buried at the Heroes' Cemetery in 2016 amid controversy under the Duterte administration.