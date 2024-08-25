National Security Council denies claims personnel rescued by China Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council (NSC) for the West Philippine Sea has refuted the claim of Chinese state media that its coast guard rescued a crew of Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, BRP Datu Sanday (MMOV 3002), on Sunday.

In a statement, the NSC said that the claim of the Chinese media that a crew of the BRP Datu Sanday’s ship fell overboard and was rescued by the China Coast Guard is “completely unfounded.”

“This misinformation serves as a clear illustration of the PRC’s (People's Republic of China's) willingness to distort the truth and engage in disinformation to bolster its public image,” NSC’s statement read.

The supposed rescue incident allegedly occurred during the ramming and water cannon attack of a China Coast Guard vessels at the BRP Datu Sanday.

The BFAR’s vessel is headed to Escoda Shoal, coming from Hasa-Hasa Shoal for a resupply mission, according to the NSC.

“The actions of the Chinese vessels were aimed at obstructing the BFAR vessel's humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food and medical supplies,” the council’s statement read.

“These unprofessional, aggressive and illegal actions posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and the fishermen they were meant to serve. Despite these provocative maneuvers, the crew aboard the BFAR vessel maintains high morale and remains safe and unharmed,” it added.

Hasa-Hasa Shoal is located approximately 60 nautical miles from Rizal, Palawan.

Escoda Shoal, on the other hand, is about 110 nautical miles from the Philippine mainland.

Both areas are within the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile Exclusive Economic Zone, an area backed by the 2016 United Nations Arbitral Tribunal ruling which China dismisses.

In a separate statement, fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA also condemned the aggression of the Chinese Coast Guard.

The group stated that the actions of the China Coast Guard against the Philippine vessel, which was supposed to deliver food to Filipino fishermen at Escoda Shoal, were unacceptable and should not be overlooked.

"Dapat kilalanin at pag-ibahin ng China ang trato nito sa mga barkong pandigma at barkong sibilyan na ang tanging layunin ay malayang makapaglayag, o makapangisda sa West Philippine Sea," the group’s statement read.

(China should recognize and differentiate its treatment of warships from that of civilian vessels, whose sole purpose is to navigate freely or fish in the West Philippine Sea.)