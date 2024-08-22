^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

August 22, 2024 | 3:45pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer walks past rice fields at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

