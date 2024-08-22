^

23 Filipino seafarers adrift in Red Sea after Houthi attack

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 2:19pm
A Google map photo showing the Red Sea.
Google Maps / Screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 23 Filipino seafarers are currently adrift in the Red Sea onboard the MT Sounion after another Houthi attack, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac said on Thursday.

According to Cacdac, the Filipinos were on a Greek-flagged crude oil tanker when the ship was attacked on August 21 (Philippine time). The vessel had 23 Filipinos and two Russians onboard.

“There were three missile attacks that caused damage to the engine, leading the ship to take on some water, but not enough to sink it. However, the ship is adrift,” Cacdac said in a press briefing.

The ship is adrift in the Red Sea, west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, Cacdac added.

Cacdac also mentioned that he is in communication with one of the seafarers and assured the public that all crew members are safe. The vessel has enough supplies for the crew.

“Understandably, they are anxious and are requesting to be rescued from the ship,” Cacdac said.

He also noted that naval forces will attempt to rescue the MT Sounion’s crew on Thursday but did not disclose which country's forces would conduct the rescue for security reasons.

The DMW secretary said that their agency will assist in repatriating the seafarers once they are safe. Additional financial assistance will be provided once they return to the Philippines.

“We will provide them with financial assistance when they come home,” Cacdac said.

The Houthis are an armed Yemeni group controlling various regions in the country. Their recent attacks on shipping vessels are linked to the Israeli siege on Gaza in Palestine, which has resulted in the deaths of around 40,859 people, according to Al Jazeera.

