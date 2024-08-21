Escudero warns senators: Avoid commenting on possible Duterte impeachment

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero on Wednesday urged his fellow senators to stay mum on any potential impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, or anyone else for that matter.

In a media interview, Escudero was asked about rumors of an impeachment case against Duterte. He declined to comment, citing the Senate's potential role in impeachment proceedings.

“Nais ko rin paalalahanan ang aming kasamahan sa Senado na huwag magsalita kaugnay sa anumang kwento, chismis, o usapin ng impeachment dahil ayon sa batas, posibleng makarating 'yan sa Senado,” Escudero said.

(I want to remind our colleagues in the Senate not to speak about any stories, gossip, or discussions of impeachment because, according to the law, it could reach the Senate.)

Escudero said that it is inappropriate for any senator to make premature statements about impeachment.

If an impeachment case were to arise, senators would act as magistrates during the trial, and he wants to avoid any accusations of bias.

Under the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Proceedings, the House of Representatives holds the exclusive right to initiate an impeachment case, while the Senate tries and decides on the case.

If an impeachment case reaches the Senate, the Senate President—Escudero, if he remains in that role—would preside over the trial.

“Hindi maganda na sabihang miyembro ng Senado na pre-judge o mayroon nang kapasyahan bago dumating dito ang anumang kaso,” he said.

(It is not good for Senate members to be accused of pre-judging or having made a decision before a case even reaches us.)

Escudero also noted that an impeachment case would be time-consuming for Congress.

By law, an impeachment case can only be filed against an official once a year.

The Senate president added that he has not heard of any discussions about a possible impeachment case in the House of Representatives.

Vice President Duterte earlier said that there were open discussions about her possible impeachment in the Lower Chamber, but she dismissed them.