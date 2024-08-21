^

Headlines

Escudero warns senators: Avoid commenting on possible Duterte impeachment

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 4:31pm
Escudero warns senators: Avoid commenting on possible Duterte impeachment
Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero on July 19, 2024.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero on Wednesday urged his fellow senators to stay mum on any potential impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, or anyone else for that matter.

In a media interview, Escudero was asked about rumors of an impeachment case against Duterte. He declined to comment, citing the Senate's potential role in impeachment proceedings.

“Nais ko rin paalalahanan ang aming kasamahan sa Senado na huwag magsalita kaugnay sa anumang kwento, chismis, o usapin ng impeachment dahil ayon sa batas, posibleng makarating 'yan sa Senado,” Escudero said.

(I want to remind our colleagues in the Senate not to speak about any stories, gossip, or discussions of impeachment because, according to the law, it could reach the Senate.)

Escudero said that it is inappropriate for any senator to make premature statements about impeachment.

If an impeachment case were to arise, senators would act as magistrates during the trial, and he wants to avoid any accusations of bias.

Under the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Proceedings, the House of Representatives holds the exclusive right to initiate an impeachment case, while the Senate tries and decides on the case.

If an impeachment case reaches the Senate, the Senate President—Escudero, if he remains in that role—would preside over the trial.

“Hindi maganda na sabihang miyembro ng Senado na pre-judge o mayroon nang kapasyahan bago dumating dito ang anumang kaso,” he said.

(It is not good for Senate members to be accused of pre-judging or having made a decision before a case even reaches us.)

Escudero also noted that an impeachment case would be time-consuming for Congress.

By law, an impeachment case can only be filed against an official once a year.

The Senate president added that he has not heard of any discussions about a possible impeachment case in the House of Representatives.

Vice President Duterte earlier said that there were open discussions about her possible impeachment in the Lower Chamber, but she dismissed them.

vuukle comment

FRANCIS ESCUDERO

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara, Risa trade barbs over P10 million children&rsquo;s books

Sara, Risa trade barbs over P10 million children’s books

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte had a heated exchange with Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros yesterday during the...
Headlines
fbtw
'Heads will roll&rsquo;: Marcos warns of accountability for Alice Guo&rsquo;s escape

'Heads will roll’: Marcos warns of accountability for Alice Guo’s escape

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday announced a “full-scale” investigation to uncover the individuals...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Senate awarded two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio with...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo in Indonesia; Palace orders passport canceled

Guo in Indonesia; Palace orders passport canceled

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice to cancel the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy to increase sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

Navy to increase sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
As the Philippine Coast Guard takes stock of last Monday’s run-in with the Chinese around Escoda Shoal that left two...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 21 due to Taal vog

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 21 due to Taal vog

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Several areas  suspended classes for Wednesday due to high levels of volcanic smog or vog from from Taal Volcano...
Headlines
fbtw
Admin finalizes Senate 2025 bets

Admin finalizes Senate 2025 bets

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Leaders of the country’s largest political parties gathered on Monday at the Aguado Residence at Malacañang to...
Headlines
fbtw
Air quality in Metro Manila, Tagaytay improves

Air quality in Metro Manila, Tagaytay improves

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Air quality in Metro Manila has returned to “good” levels following the smog and haze that led to the suspension...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines allows temporary stay of Afghans in transit

Philippines allows temporary stay of Afghans in transit

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has agreed to the United States’ request to temporarily host a limited number of Afghan nationals while...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with