^

Headlines

China says US has 'no right to intervene' in West Philippine Sea disputes

Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 4:54pm
China says US has 'no right to intervene' in West Philippine Sea disputes
This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on August 19, 2024 shows damage to the Coast Guard ship BRP Cape Engano (MRRV-4411) following a collision with a Chinese coast guard vessel near Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. Chinese and Philippine vessels collided on August 19 during a confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the two countries said.
Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

BEIJING, China — China warned the United States on Tuesday that it has "no right to intervene" in its maritime disputes with the Philippines after another clash near a disputed reef in the West Philippine Sea.

China and the Philippines have had repeated confrontations in the waters over the past year, including around a warship, grounded in 1999 by Manila on the contested Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal, which hosts a garrison.

Both countries said on Monday that their coast guard ships had collided near the disputed Sabina Shoal, located 140 kilometers (86 miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,200 kilometers from Hainan island, the closest Chinese landmass.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The United States condemned the "dangerous actions" against "lawful Philippine maritime operations" on Monday after the latest clash.

"These actions are the latest examples of (China) using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

Asked about Patel's remarks on Tuesday, his Chinese counterpart Mao Ning defended Beijing's "legal measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests".

"The US is not a party in the South China Sea and has no right to intervene in maritime disputes between China and the Philippines," Mao told a regular briefing.

"The US should stop provoking confrontation in the South China Sea, not disrupt regional stability and not escalate tensions," Mao said.

Analysts have said Beijing's aim is to push eastwards from the Ayungin Shoal towards the neighboring Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands, encroaching on Manila's exclusive economic zone and normalizing Chinese control of the area.

The confrontations have echoes of 2012 when Beijing took control of Scarborough Shoal, another strategic feature in the South China Sea closest to the Philippines.

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Bot accounts amplify corruption allegations against Comelec

Bot accounts amplify corruption allegations against Comelec

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Philstar.com has identified at least 28 accounts on X (formerly Twitter) that bombarded media outlets’ posts with similar...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reason to suspect that dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has left the country illegally,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato clears VP Sara&rsquo;s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

Bato clears VP Sara’s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

18 hours ago
While planning to conduct an investigation into allegations of a former Bureau of Customs intelligence officer implicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore &mdash; Hontiveros
play

Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore — Hontiveros

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has fled the Philippines and has traveled to Malaysia and Singapore, Sen. Risa...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid reports of departure, lawyer says Guo is still in Philippines

Amid reports of departure, lawyer says Guo is still in Philippines

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Lawyer of Alice Guo said he is confident that the dismissed mayor of Bamban, Tarlac is still in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The Senate awarded two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio with...
Headlines
fbtw
SC penalized Divina for conduct, not generosity &mdash; Leonen

SC penalized Divina for conduct, not generosity — Leonen

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court did not punish the generosity of lawyer Dean Divina but rather his behavior, to remind him of the importance...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to process 'limited number' of Afghans seeking US visas

Philippines to process 'limited number' of Afghans seeking US visas

8 hours ago
The Philippines said Tuesday it has agreed to allow a "limited number" of Afghans to temporarily stay in the Philippines while...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara's husband slams 'politically motivated' drug smuggling claims

VP Sara's husband slams 'politically motivated' drug smuggling claims

8 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio on Monday denied his involvement in the smuggling...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 20 due to Taal vog

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 20 due to Taal vog

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Some local government units announced the suspension of in-person classes for Tuesday due to Taal's persistent...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with