VP Sara's husband slams 'politically motivated' drug smuggling claims

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio on Monday denied his involvement in the smuggling of illegal drugs, saying the allegations are “entirely baseless and maliciously false.”

In a GMA News report, Carpio dismissed the allegations of former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban and expressed confidence in the ability of the members of the House of Representatives to “distinguish between fact and fiction.”

“The public and the esteemed members of the House of Representatives are, I trust, perceptive enough to recognize that Mr. Guban’s claims, implicating Congressman Polong and myself, are unmistakably politically motivated,” Carpio was quoted as saying.

The vice president earlier said she considers the allegations against her husband and brother as “political harassment.”

Last August 16, Guban, who has been incarcerated for six years after he was convicted for his role in drug smuggling operations, appeared during the second joint hearing of the House quad committee.

Guban said he was tasked to release the narcotics shipment allegedly owned by Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, Carpio and Chinese businessman Michael Yang.

Guban also alleged that the former first family tried to exert their influence over the shipment.

“It has always been my personal policy and guiding principle to remain entirely separate from politics or any government-related matters. As a private citizen and a practicing lawyer, my sole concern is the welfare of my family and the diligent protection of my clients’ rights and interests,” Carpio said.

“Indeed, Mr. Guban himself unequivocally admitted before the quad com that he had fabricated the statements in the affidavits he submitted during the Senate inquiry and court proceedings,” he added.

Guban’s allegations mirror previous ones, including the drug smuggling charges and graft against Paolo, Carpio and former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon in connection with a shipment of P6.4 billion worth of shabu in 2017. — Cecille Suerte Felie, Delon Porcalla, Sheila Crisostomo