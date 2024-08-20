^

Headlines

VP Sara's husband slams 'politically motivated' drug smuggling claims

Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 9:49am
VP Sara's husband slams 'politically motivated' drug smuggling claims
File photo shows Davao City Rep. Paolo “Polong” Duterte and Manases Carpio, husband of Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio on Monday denied his involvement in the smuggling of illegal drugs, saying the allegations are “entirely baseless and maliciously false.”

In a GMA News report, Carpio dismissed the allegations of former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban and expressed confidence in the ability of the members of the House of Representatives to “distinguish between fact and fiction.”

“The public and the esteemed members of the House of Representatives are, I trust, perceptive enough to recognize that Mr. Guban’s claims, implicating Congressman Polong and myself, are unmistakably politically motivated,” Carpio was quoted as saying.

The vice president earlier said she considers the allegations against her husband and brother as “political harassment.”

Last August 16, Guban, who has been incarcerated for six years after he was convicted for his role in drug smuggling operations, appeared during the second joint hearing of the House quad committee.

Guban said he was tasked to release the narcotics shipment allegedly owned by  Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, Carpio and Chinese businessman Michael Yang.

Guban also alleged that the former first family tried to exert their influence over the shipment.

“It has always been my personal policy and guiding principle to remain entirely separate from politics or any government-related matters. As a private citizen and a practicing lawyer, my sole concern is the welfare of my family and the diligent protection of my clients’ rights and interests,” Carpio said.

“Indeed, Mr. Guban himself unequivocally admitted before the quad com that he had fabricated the statements in the affidavits he submitted during the Senate inquiry and court proceedings,” he added.

Guban’s allegations mirror previous ones, including the drug smuggling charges and graft against Paolo, Carpio and former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon in connection with a shipment of P6.4 billion worth of shabu in 2017. — Cecille Suerte Felie, Delon Porcalla, Sheila Crisostomo

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS

DRUG SMUGGLING

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reason to suspect that dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has left the country illegally,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato clears VP Sara&rsquo;s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

Bato clears VP Sara’s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

11 hours ago
While planning to conduct an investigation into allegations of a former Bureau of Customs intelligence officer implicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court fines UST law dean for sponsoring 'exorbitant' trips

Supreme Court fines UST law dean for sponsoring 'exorbitant' trips

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
In a decision penned by Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, the high court en banc imposed a fine of P100,000 on lawyer Nilo...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore &mdash; Hontiveros
play

Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore — Hontiveros

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has fled the Philippines and has traveled to Malaysia and Singapore, Sen. Risa...
Headlines
fbtw
6 ex-DOH chiefs buck PhilHealth fund transfer

6 ex-DOH chiefs buck PhilHealth fund transfer

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Six former secretaries of the Department of Health (DOH) have expressed opposition to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Haze in Metro Manila caused by vog &mdash; DENR

Haze in Metro Manila caused by vog — DENR

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Amid the haze in Metro Manila yesterday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said many areas registered...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 1st mpox case this year recorded

DOH: 1st mpox case this year recorded

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, a case of...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP will answer KOJC writ petition

PNP will answer KOJC writ petition

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is prepared to answer the writ of amparo petition filed by the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC)...
Headlines
fbtw
Palawan, Boracay among most visited islands &mdash; Indian website

Palawan, Boracay among most visited islands — Indian website

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Popular islands Palawan and Boracay were recognized as among the island destinations in Asia frequented by tourists, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to export 25,300 metric tons of sugar to United States

Philippines to export 25,300 metric tons of sugar to United States

By Gilbert Bayoran | 11 hours ago
To meet its quota commitments, the Philippines is exporting 25,300 metric tons (MT) of raw sugar from Negros Occidental to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with