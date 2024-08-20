^

Headlines

Amid reports of departure, lawyer says Guo is still in Philippines

Evelyn Macairan, Cecille Suerte Felipe - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 9:25am
Amid reports of departure, lawyer says Guo is still in Philippines
In this June 9, 2023 Facebook post shows Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer of Alice Guo said he is confident that the dismissed mayor of Bamban, Tarlac is still in the Philippines, citing his conversation with her last Sunday.

“I am confident that she is in the Philippines because I have no reason not to believe her. We are talking. I wanted to know where she is and her assurance is that she is in the Philippines. That is where my confidence is coming from,” Stephen David said in an interview with “Storycon” on One News on Monday.

David said Guo specifically told him that she was in the Philippines during their online call on Sunday.

“She just swore under oath before a lawyer, stating that she is still in the Philippines. If she is no longer here, then that would be a big problem for the one who certified it,” he said, referring to a notarized affidavit that Guo’s camp submitted last week to the Department of Justice.

David said he does not know the lawyer who notarized Guo’s affidavit, but the location was in San Jose del Monte in Bulacan.

He said the lawyer could face sanctions if the affidavit was notarized without Guo personally appearing before the notary public.

“Second, I believe in our immigration. They will know if she already left the Philippines,” he added. David promised to call Guo again to ask her about Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ claims.

David insisted that Guo even had plans to surrender and appear before the Senate.

“I don’t know when… it’s about timing,” he added. Guo, he added, is still considering running in 2025. “That’s why we’re fighting her disqualification so she can run again.” — Janvic Mateo, Daphne Galvez, Evelyn Macairan

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reason to suspect that dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has left the country illegally,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato clears VP Sara&rsquo;s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

Bato clears VP Sara’s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

11 hours ago
While planning to conduct an investigation into allegations of a former Bureau of Customs intelligence officer implicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court fines UST law dean for sponsoring 'exorbitant' trips

Supreme Court fines UST law dean for sponsoring 'exorbitant' trips

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
In a decision penned by Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, the high court en banc imposed a fine of P100,000 on lawyer Nilo...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore &mdash; Hontiveros
play

Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore — Hontiveros

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has fled the Philippines and has traveled to Malaysia and Singapore, Sen. Risa...
Headlines
fbtw
6 ex-DOH chiefs buck PhilHealth fund transfer

6 ex-DOH chiefs buck PhilHealth fund transfer

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Six former secretaries of the Department of Health (DOH) have expressed opposition to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine: China damaged 2 PCG ships near Escoda Shoal

Philippine: China damaged 2 PCG ships near Escoda Shoal

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
China Coast Guard ships rammed two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels after engaging them in dangerous maneuvers within...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices up by P1.20 per liter

Fuel prices up by P1.20 per liter

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Oil companies are set to increase prices at the pumps today by at least P1 per liter as geopolitical tensions continue to...
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank, GT foundations honor scholars

Metrobank, GT foundations honor scholars

11 hours ago
The Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) and GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI) honored 16 scholars who embarked on their college journey...
Headlines
fbtw
Haze in Metro Manila caused by vog &mdash; DENR

Haze in Metro Manila caused by vog — DENR

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Amid the haze in Metro Manila yesterday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said many areas registered...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with