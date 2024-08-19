^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 6:25pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese ships ram Philippine Coast Guard vessels near Escoda Shoal

Chinese ships ram Philippine Coast Guard vessels near Escoda Shoal

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
 The Philippines has accused the Chinese Coast Guard of performing "unlawful and aggressive maneuvers" after its ships...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 19 due to Taal's volcanic smog
play

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 19 due to Taal's volcanic smog

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The Taal Volcano is currently at Alert Level 1 or Low-level unrest as of Monday morning but volcanic smog (VOG) has been reported...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH detects new mpox case after global health emergency declared

DOH detects new mpox case after global health emergency declared

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health has detected one new mpox (formerly monkeypox) case in the Philippines, its tenth case overall and...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG tells China: Escoda Shoal is ours

PCG tells China: Escoda Shoal is ours

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has asserted its right to operate within Escoda Shoal, located within the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
VOG observed at Taal; volcano still at &lsquo;low-level unrest&rsquo;
play

VOG observed at Taal; volcano still at ‘low-level unrest’

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Volcanic smog or VOG due to Taal Volcano unrest has been reported in several areas.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Dindo' intensifies into tropical storm; out of PAR by Monday noon

'Dindo' intensifies into tropical storm; out of PAR by Monday noon

10 hours ago
Tropical depression Dindo (international name: Jongdari) intensified into a tropical storm early Monday, but no tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Beijing says Chinese, Philippine ships 'collided' in disputed South China Sea

Beijing says Chinese, Philippine ships 'collided' in disputed South China Sea

10 hours ago
Chinese and Philippine vessels "collided" Monday during a confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, Beijing's...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dindo

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dindo

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dindo" (international name Jongdari), the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators question PhilHealth funding

Senators question PhilHealth funding

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Senators are poised to question the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)’s need for more funds in the 2025...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with