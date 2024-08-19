^

Headlines

Chinese ships ram Philippine Coast Guard vessels near Escoda Shoal

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 11:29am
Chinese ships ram Philippine Coast Guard vessels near Escoda Shoal
A Philippine Coast Guard vessel sustains damages on its deck after being reportedly rammed by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel, Aug. 19, 2024.
National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea / release

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has accused the Chinese Coast Guard of performing "unlawful and aggressive maneuvers" after its ships rammed two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels in the West Philippine Sea early Monday.

Two PCG vessels sustained structural damages from colliding with Chinese Coast Guard ships during its supply mission to Patag and Lawak Islands, according to a statement by Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

The first collision took place at 3:24 a.m. Monday when the BRP Cape Engaño navigating near Escoda Shoal was rammed by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel, creating a 5-inch hole on its deck.

Minutes later, at 3:40 a.m., the BRP Bagacay was hit twice by another Chinese vessel causing minor structural damage to both sides of the ship.

This incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between Filipino and Chinese vessels occurring away from Ayungin Shoal, the submerged reef that is the focus of a deal reached by the Philippines with China in July to de-escalate tensions during resupply missions to the grounded warship stationed there.  

Both collisions took place some 20 nautical miles from Escoda Shoal, a coral reef formation located 140 kilometers west of Palawan and falls within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

"Despite these incidents, both PCG vessels remain committed to and shall proceed with their mission of delivering essential supplies to personnel stationed on Patag and Lawak Islands," Malaya said.

"The PCG stands firm in its responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our maritime domain while addressing any threats to our national interests," he added.

Malaya also called for "restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international laws" to deter another series of escalations and to ensure the safety of all vessels in the region.

Chinese state media earlier reported that Philippine vessels "deliberately collided" with Chinese Coast Guard Vessels "despite multiple warnings from the Chinese side."

Last week, Beijing filed a diplomatic protest against the presence of the BRP Teresa Magbanua near Escoda Shoal, which China claims as part of its Nansha Islands.

vuukle comment

ESCODA SHOAL

PCG

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCG tells China: Escoda Shoal is ours

PCG tells China: Escoda Shoal is ours

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has asserted its right to operate within Escoda Shoal, located within the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Repatriation of OFWs starts as fighting escalates in Lebanon

Repatriation of OFWs starts as fighting escalates in Lebanon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Fifteen overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and three children, who were affected by the escalating tension in Lebanon, returned...
Headlines
fbtw
China files diplomatic protest over PCG ship at Escoda Shoal

China files diplomatic protest over PCG ship at Escoda Shoal

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
China has lodged a diplomatic protest with the Philippine government over the Philippine Coast Guard’s anchoring of...
Headlines
fbtw

ACEN, GenZero, Keppel ink deal for coal phaseout

12 hours ago
Ayala Group’s listed energy company ACEN, investment firm GenZero and infrastructure company Keppel Ltd. have signed an agreement exploring the use of transition credits to accelerate the retirement of South...
Headlines
fbtw
No to e-sabong revival &ndash; senators

No to e-sabong revival – senators

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Saying e-sabong is worse than Philippine offshore gaming operators, senators are opposing proposals to revive online cockfighting...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senators question PhilHealth funding

Senators question PhilHealth funding

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Senators are poised to question the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)’s need for more funds in the 2025...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil to cops: Respond to 911 calls in 3 minutes

Marbil to cops: Respond to 911 calls in 3 minutes

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil told PNP units yesterday to respond to 911 emergency calls within...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos vows to sustain efforts vs poverty

President Marcos vows to sustain efforts vs poverty

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos vowed to sustain efforts aimed at promoting growth and ending poverty after debt watcher Rating and Investment...
Headlines
fbtw
Humid weather seen as monsoon weakens

Humid weather seen as monsoon weakens

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Humid weather can be expected in Luzon, including Metro Manila, as the southwest monsoon weakens, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with