LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 1:26pm
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Guo cries political harassment

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The camp of dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac is asking the Department of Justice to junk the human trafficking...
Headlines
US wants Bautista&rsquo;s $1.2 million property forfeited

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
United States authorities are seeking the forfeiture of a $1.2-million property in San Francisco, California believed to have...
Headlines
Ex-PNP officials get 8 years for helicopter deal

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced four former officials of the Philippine National Police to up to eight years in prison for...
Headlines
Alice Guo to DOJ: Dismiss &lsquo;baseless&rsquo; human trafficking complaints

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo on Friday asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the human trafficking charges against...
Headlines
Duterte-issued land titles in Boracay invalid – DAR

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agrarian Reform has invalidated the certificate of land and ownership awards (CLOAs) distributed by former president Rodrigo Duterte to members of the Ati community in Boracay.
Headlines
Moving Ninoy Aquino Day to August 23 illegal &ndash; Lagman

By Shiela Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
An opposition member of the House of Representatives yesterday questioned the motives of President Marcos in moving the celebration...
Headlines
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s age won&rsquo;t stop ICC from issuing arrest warrant&rsquo;

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Although there may be some humanitarian considerations, former president Rodrigo Duterte’s age will not preclude the...
Headlines
Fuel prices going up next week

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Following hefty rollbacks this week, pump prices for petroleum products are expected to increase by as much as P1.10 per liter...
Headlines
LPA spotted, may bring rains to North Luzon

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
he Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility.
Headlines
Sara willing to be first to undergo drug test

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte expressed readiness to be the first government official to undergo a hair follicle drug test...
Headlines
