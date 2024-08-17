^

Habagat to bring rains over extreme northern Luzon

Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 10:33am
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers over extreme northern Luzon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

While a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 375 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, it is the habagat that will primarily influence the weather in the region.

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. 

PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms in these areas could trigger flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized weather systems. These areas are also at risk of flash floods or landslides during heavy thunderstorms. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

