Marcos appoints Negros lawmaker as TESDA chief

This photo shows Rep. Francisco Benitez (Negros Occidental, 3rd District) and EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Yee at an EDCOM meeting, March 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has named Negros Occidental Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez as the new director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

In a statement yesterday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Benitez brings with him “a wealth of experience in education, development and public service.”

“His extensive academic background and commitment to sustainable development make him a well-suited head of TESDA,” the office added.

Benitez, who has a doctorate in Philosophy, is known for “championing legislation that promotes new development paradigms balancing social equity, economic growth and ecological sustainability,” the agency said.

“He will continue the administration’s commitment to upholding the vision of TESDA as a key player in nation-building by providing high-quality education and training to Filipino workers, particularly those in the most disadvantaged sectors of society,” it said.

PCO said Benitez is expected to assume his new role immediately and will outline his strategic priorities for TESDA in the coming weeks.

Benitez will replace Suharto Mangudadatu, who is reportedly running in the May 2025 elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The Office of the President extended its gratitude to Mangudadatu for his “dedicated service and contributions to TESDA during his tenure.”