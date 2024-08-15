Lawyer disbarred over extramarital affairs with multiple women, 1 bigamous marriage

The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court disbarred a lawyer for infidelity after being found having three extramarital affairs and having one bigamous marriage.

In a 24-page decision promulgated on June 4, the high court found Lovejoy Quiambao, guilty of four counts of Grossly Immoral Conduct under the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability which resulted in his disbarment.

Aside from the removal of his name from the Bar, Quiambao was also meted with a total of P400,001 in fines.

The following are the fines per count for grossly immoral conduct:

P100,001 for the second count

P150,000 for the third count

P150,000 for the fourth count

The complaint rooted when the complainant, Merriam Rojas, learned from their house helper, AAA, that Quiambao sexually abused the latter.

Rojas confronted the respondent about AAA's revelations. During their conversation, the respondent admitted to being addicted to pornography and unable to control his use.

The spouses then agreed that the respondent required psychological intervention, leading him to seek help from a psychiatrist in Cagayan de Oro.

However, Rojas continued to probe by interviewing his husband’s former employees. She discovered that Quiambao also sexually abused 13 former employees who worked for them as helpers, secretaries, or storekeepers.

Of the 13 women, two were allegedly minors. He also had alleged sexual relations with his former secretary who is the daughter of a pastor.

Aside from these, there are other incidents Rojas discovered that prompted her to file a petition requesting a protection order before a Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Butuan. The court granted the petition in February 2017.

She also filed a petition for separation before an Agusan del Norte court, which issued a judgment on March 20, 2018, approving the settlement agreement reached by the spouses during mediation. This dissolved and divided their properties from their absolute community.

Complaint before IBP

Aside from the request for protection orders and separation, Rojas also filed a complaint before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) regarding the acts of Quiambao.

According to the IBP Investigating Commissioner, they found Quiambao guilty of serious immoral behavior and recommended that he be disbarred, based on his own admissions of infidelity, extramarital affairs and showing inappropriate materials to his workers.

The IBP Board of Governors concurred with this recommendation on April 10, 2021, finding it supported by the evidence and applicable laws.

This prompted Quiambao to file a motion for reconsideration seeking a reduced penalty.

He argued that his relationship with another woman, whom he married after his first marriage, was allegedly annulled and legitimized their relationship and children.

However, the complainant argued that this was irrelevant, as the respondent had been living with this woman and had children with her before his first marriage was supposedly annulled. She maintained that Quiambao's actions were grossly immoral and justified his disbarment.

The IBP Board of Governors ultimately denied the Motion for Reconsideration, stating it lacked merit.

Supreme Court's ruling

In its ruling, the Supreme Court adopted the resolution of the IBP, saying that Quiambao violated the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability.

The high court said that the respondent violated Canon II and Canon III, which mandated the proper conduct and fidelity of a lawyer.

The first count of grossly immoral conduct, according to the Supreme Court, was when Quiambao engaged in extramarital affairs with multiple women and “flagrantly disregarded laws in Philippine marriage.”

“His flagrant violation of the Philippine policies on marriage, which is recognized as an inviolable social institution that must be protected by the State, constitutes one count of Grossly Immoral Conduct,” the court's decision read.

The second count slapped Quiambao for committing grossly immoral conduct when he sired illegitimate children and had a bigamous marriage with their mother.

Finally, the third and fourth counts of grossly immoral conduct were when the respondent sexually harassed his employees and subordinates.

“In this regard, the Court has held that the sexual harassment of an employee amounts to immoral conduct. Thus, the Court has disbarred a lawyer for Grossly Immoral Conduct after he repeatedly made unwanted calls and messages to his female employee for them to continue their illicit sexual affair,” the ruling read.