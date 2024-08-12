^

PNP: New drug campaign targets sources, not pushers

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
August 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippine National Police (PNP) on January 24, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) unveiled yesterday a new approach to the country’s anti-illegal drugs campaign, which will focus on dismantling drug supply chains rather than targeting street-level pushers and users.

The strategy aims to be more effective and less violent, emphasizing human rights and addressing the root causes of the drug problem, according to PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil.

He likened the drug crisis to the mythical Hydra, a creature that grows more heads when one is cut off, indicating that previous strategies were ineffective in addressing the underlying issues.

“Our previous strategies concentrated too much on cutting off the heads, but we need to target the body – the entire supply chain and the sources driving the drug trade,” Marbil said.

The PNP chief said that the recalibrated strategy will involve intensified intelligence operations and increased community engagement to identify and dismantle drug trafficking networks.

According to Marbil, the focus will be on high-value drug personalities and the flow of illegal drugs across the country, targeting those who orchestrate the trade and profit from it.

“We are now focusing on high-value drug personalities and the movements of illegal drugs across the country. These are the real targets – those who orchestrate the trade and profit from it, not the street-level pushers and users, who are often victims of circumstance,” he explained.

Marbil emphasized the importance of minimizing violence in this new approach stating that they aim to address the drug problem without resorting to bloodshed.

He added that by focusing on the real culprits and protecting the victims, they can make communities safer while respecting human rights.

Marbil said that the strategic shift aligns with President Marcos’ vision for a safer and more secure Philippines.

He pointed out that the recalibrated strategy is a “critical step toward achieving that goal.”

“With this approach, we are not only saving lives but also working toward a better future for our nation. We are committed to addressing the drug issue with compassion, strategy, and adherence to the rule of law,” Marbil said.

