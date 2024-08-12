PAGASA continues monitoring LPA in Northern Luzon

The southwest monsoon currently affects Luzon and the western section of Visayas, bringing rains in the Ilocos region, Benguet, Zambales and Bataan.

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area at the northeast of Northern Luzon is being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

As of 3 p.m. yesterday, the LPA was located 850 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

The southwest monsoon currently affects Luzon and the western section of Visayas, bringing rains in the Ilocos region, Benguet, Zambales and Bataan.

“Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas and Negros Island will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by the southwest monsoon,” PAGASA said.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rains or thunderstorms, it also noted.