President Marcos greets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar on birthday

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his friendship and wisdom, in a birthday greeting to his fellow Southeast Asian leader, saying he is looking forward to more years of cooperation with Anwar as they perform their roles and face uncertainties.

In a video message posted on YouTube yesterday, Marcos said he and Anwar have known each other before they assumed their roles as fellow leaders in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Our friendship has helped make the challenges of leadership more bearable. Sometimes, I dare say, even enjoyable,” Marcos said.

“For me you are more than just a neighbor in ASEAN, you are a trusted friend with whom I share many fond memories,” he added.

Marcos said he and Anwar have addressed numerous challenges and celebrated some successes.

“Much has been done, yet much is left to do. And I am glad that I have a dear friend with me as we navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead,” Marcos said.

“Your wisdom, kindness, and strength have been invaluable to me. And I look forward to more years of friendship and cooperation.”

Noting that he and Anwar play key roles in the region and the wider international community, Marcos said the Malaysian leader’s “unwavering” dedication to his country and their shared vision for the region have been “a source of inspiration.”

“I’m grateful for every opportunity that we have had through the years to share ideas and to learn from each other’s experiences as we continue to steer our nation and the region toward a future of peace and prosperity before our peoples,” the President said.

“From sharing the microphone at karaoke night to sharing the floor at the bilateral and multilateral levels, we’ve come some way,” he added.

Marcos told Anwar he values the bonds that their families share as he wished him the happiest of birthdays. He expressed hope that this year would bring the Malaysian Prime Minister good health, happiness and continued success.

Anwar, Malaysia’s 10th prime minister, celebrated his 77th birthday last Saturday.