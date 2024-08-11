^

Phivolcs reports increased sulfur dioxide emissions at Kanlaon

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 9:31am
Phivolcs reports increased sulfur dioxide emissions at Kanlaon
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists have recorded another elevated sulfur dioxide emissions and a series of volcanic earthquakes over the past 24 hours at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island.

In its bulletin released Sunday, Phivolcs said that Kanlaon spewed 4,839 tons of sulfur dioxide on Saturday.

A total of 20 volcanic earthquakes were also recorded.

The volcano produced moderate plumes that rose up to 500 meters and drifted northward, according to Phivolcs.

Kanlaon remains under alert Level 2.

Entry into Kanlaon’s four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone is prohibited.

Phivolcs also warned against flying aircraft near the volcano, citing the possibility of sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

The agency said several elevated concentrations of sulfur dioxide emissions have been recorded since Kanlaon erupted on June 3. 

KANLAON

VOLCANO
