Quiboloy's church slams freeze order, inclusion of SMNI

Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 12:31pm
Supporters of Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Philippines-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ church hold a prayer rally at a park in Manila on March 4, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Kingdom of Jesus Christ questioned the Court of Appeals' order to freeze accounts and assets it argues are not related to the cases filed against against its head, fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

At a press conference aired Thursday evening, the church's legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, responded to reports that the appellate court has granted the Anti-Money Laundering Council's plea to freeze its accounts and propoerties.

"There must be establishment of the sufficiency of the relation between the unlawful activity and the property or monetary instrument that is being ceased," Torreon said.

He argued that the church's accounts and properties, which AMLC deemed linked to "unlawful activities and predicate crimes," were not acquired by Quiboloy.

"KOJC's properties are the result of the blood and sweat of the 6.57 million members of the Kingdom," Torreon said.

Local and international authorities are tracking down Quiboloy for charges of sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling in the United States as well as qualified human trafficking and abuse of a minor before the Department of Justice.

READ: Cases vs 'Appointed Son of God': A list of Quiboloy's ongoing legal challenges

The lawyer, however, admitted that the legal team's statements are only based on news reports and the DOJ press release.

"We are really very excited to look at the certified true copies of the order so that we can file the appropriate motion to lift these freeze orders... or file a petition for certiorari [before] the Supreme Court," Torreon said. A petition for certiorari is a challenge on the decisions of a lower court.

The church, which Quiboloy founded in 1985 in Davao City as the self-proclaimed "appointed son of god," similarly questioned the inclusion of broadcaster SMNI and its parent company, Swara Sug Media Corp., in the freeze order list.

"The Kingdom of Jesus Christ was affected, SMNI was affected and most importantly, and the most concerning here, the Children's Joy Foundation was affected," a spokesperson said in Filipino at the same press conference, referring to an orphanage Quiboloy founded.

The freeze order was effectively immediately and lasts for 20 days unless extended by the court.

Quiboloy is a close ally and adviser of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his family. SMNI's social media accounts frequently feature his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, while criticizing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., from whom the younger Duterte has publicly severed ties.

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COUNCIL

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

FREEZE ORDER

KINGDOM OF JESUS CHRIST

SMNI
