Marcos' Partido Federal seals alliance with Nacionalista Party 

Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 2:15pm
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witnesses the alliance signing between the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and the Nacionalista Party (NP) in Taguig City, Aug. 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s political party on Thursday inked an alliance pact with the country's oldest political party, beefing up the administration coalition months ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

Marcos presided over the signing of an alliance between his party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and the Nacionalista Party, the political party of the Villar family, in a ceremony in Taguig City.

"With this, we form a strong united front that [would] help us fulfill our shared goal for the Filipino people,” Marcos said.

This pact is the latest in a series of alliances forged by the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas in recent months, following similar agreements with three other parties this year: Lakas-CMD, the Nationalist People's Coalition, and the National Unity Party.

Marcos, who had been a member of the Nacionalista Party since 2009, left to join the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas for his presidential run in October 2022. Marcos filed his candidacy for president the day after he became the PFP's chairman.

Founded in 1907, the Nacionalista Party has helped install five former presidents: Manuel L. Quezon, Sergio Osmeña, Ramon Magsaysay, Carlos Garcia, and the ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., also the president's father.

2025 ELECTIONS

PARTIDO FEDERAL NG PILIPINAS

PARTIDO NACIONALISTA
