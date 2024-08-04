PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Visayas and Mindanao may likely experience rain showers on Sunday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said that Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to habagat.

Residents in these areas are advised to be on alert for possible flash floods or landslides during rainy conditions.

Eastern Visayas and Mindanao may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may likely experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that these weather conditions could potentially lead to flash floods or landslides in affected areas.