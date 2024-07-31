Bill regulating motorcycles-for-hire clears House

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed on final reading a measure that seeks to regulate motorcycles-for-hire and allow its use as common carriers for the transportation of passengers and goods.

House Bill 10424, which was passed with a 200-1 vote with no abstention, also sets a 60 kilometers per hour speed limit for motorcycles-for-hire.

Once passed, the law will mandate the registration of motorcycles-for-hire with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to ensure the roadworthiness of all motorcycle-for-hire before their registration, or renewal of registration.

“The House of Representatives acknowledges that motorcycles-for-hire does not just serve as an efficient alternative to mass public transportation but also a viable source of livelihood for Filipinos,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

The bill also requires the registration of Motorcycle Taxi Platform Providers (MTPPs) and Online E-commerce Platform Providers (OEPPs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission and sets forth the minimum accreditation requirements that must be maintained by these digital platforms.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will determine the fares and surcharges for motorcycle-for-hire services. These rates will be set in consultation with the industry and require approval from the Department of Transportation.

The bill makes both the operator and the MTPP or OEPP jointly liable for any death, injuries, or property damage that occurs while operating a motorcycle-for-hire.