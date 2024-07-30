^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 11:47am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor&rsquo;s post

Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor’s post

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General is seeking the removal from office of suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

By Jean Mangaluz | 17 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied that he owns the raided property in Tuba, Benguet where two alleged Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara cries &lsquo;political harassment&rsquo; over removal of police security

Vice President Sara cries ‘political harassment’ over removal of police security

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte decried “political harassment” and called out Philippine National Police chief Gen....
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill set to reach Metro Manila today

Oil spill set to reach Metro Manila today

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The oil spill from the sunken MT Terra Nova last week would reach Metro Manila today, the University of the Philippines Marine...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM submits proposed P6.3 trillion budget to House

DBM submits proposed P6.3 trillion budget to House

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management formally turned over yesterday the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
“The ICC prosecutor can do that voluntarily by himself, directly talking to these five people,” Solicitor General...
Headlines
fbtw
98 percent of schools proceed with opening of classes

98 percent of schools proceed with opening of classes

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Despite the recent widespread damage caused by Typhoon Carina and the monsoon, nearly all schools across the country opened...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices cut today

Fuel prices cut today

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Following mixed adjustments last week, oil companies are set to lower pump prices of petroleum products by as much as P0.85...
Headlines
fbtw
Donors support Damayan fund drive; relief set

Donors support Damayan fund drive; relief set

12 hours ago
Kindhearted donors once again heeded the call of The Philippine STAR’s Operation Damayan to raise funds for families...
Headlines
fbtw
