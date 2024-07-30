^

Headlines

Marcos: Open lines with US boost Philippines' 'agile' response to sea row 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 11:32am

 MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday told top United States officials that the Philippines' regular communications with the US powers the country's "agile" response to incidents in the West Philippine Sea. 

During Marcos' meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Malacañang, the president praised the the "very open" communication lines between the Philippines and the US.

"I am always very happy that these communication lines are very open so that all the things we are doing together in terms of our alliance, in terms of the specific context of the situation here in the West Philippine Sea and the Indo-Pacific are continuously examined and reexamined," Marcos said.

"So we are agile in terms of our responses," the president added.

Washington's top diplomat and defense chief are in Manila as part of a 10-day tour across six countries in Asia. The visits are meant to signal Washington's continued support for countries it considers strategic allies and partners ahead of the brewing showdown between US vice president Kamala Harris and former US president Donald Trump in the November US elections. 

Marcos told the US officials he was "a bit surprised" to see them "considering how interesting your political situation has become." 

In turn, Blinken reaffirmed the Philippines' and the US' ties and said today was "genuinely historic" as it is the first time that Manila will be hosting the two countries' 2+2 joint ministerial meeting. 

Blinken said during their courtesy call at Malacañang that the the "steady drumbeat of very high-level engagements" between the Philippines and the United States cover both security and economic affairs.  

"It’s been a great three-and-a-half years and we look forward to another three-and-a-half, another four in building, strengthening this relationship,” Austin said.

Both officials also reaffirmed US support for the Philippines in "defending its sovereign rights," according to a US Department of Defense readout of the meeting.

"The two officials discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows," the readout added.

The 2+2 dialogue later today between the Philippines and the US' diplomatic and defense officials are expected to reaffirm their "ironclad commitment" to both countries' alliance "while enabling a common program in support of the rules-based international order, enhanced economic ties, broad-based prosperity,” according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Philippine forces on Saturday completed a smooth resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, with Chinese vessels maintaining their distance as the mission was ongoing.

This comes after the Philippines and China agreed to de-escalate tensions and open new communication lines in the South China Sea — parts of which overlap with the West Philippine Sea but which Beijing refuses to consider it so.

Despite the peaceful resupply mission, Manila has taken exception with the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson's misrepresentation of "what has been agreed between the Philippines and China" on its resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza belied China's claim that the Philippines agreed to an onsite inspection, saying that the Philippines and China both signed the provisional agreement knowing it would not prejudice both countries' national positions.

“The BRP Sierra Madre is a commissioned naval vessel and its presence in Ayungin Shoal is well within the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” Daza said.

“The Philippines remains committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes, including through dialogue and consultation, and will honor the understanding on RORE missions. We expect China will also adhere to the understanding as negotiated,” the DFA official added.

vuukle comment

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor&rsquo;s post

Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor’s post

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General is seeking the removal from office of suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

By Jean Mangaluz | 17 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied that he owns the raided property in Tuba, Benguet where two alleged Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara cries &lsquo;political harassment&rsquo; over removal of police security

Vice President Sara cries ‘political harassment’ over removal of police security

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte decried “political harassment” and called out Philippine National Police chief Gen....
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill set to reach Metro Manila today

Oil spill set to reach Metro Manila today

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The oil spill from the sunken MT Terra Nova last week would reach Metro Manila today, the University of the Philippines Marine...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM submits proposed P6.3 trillion budget to House

DBM submits proposed P6.3 trillion budget to House

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management formally turned over yesterday the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
“The ICC prosecutor can do that voluntarily by himself, directly talking to these five people,” Solicitor General...
Headlines
fbtw
98 percent of schools proceed with opening of classes

98 percent of schools proceed with opening of classes

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Despite the recent widespread damage caused by Typhoon Carina and the monsoon, nearly all schools across the country opened...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices cut today

Fuel prices cut today

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Following mixed adjustments last week, oil companies are set to lower pump prices of petroleum products by as much as P0.85...
Headlines
fbtw
Donors support Damayan fund drive; relief set

Donors support Damayan fund drive; relief set

12 hours ago
Kindhearted donors once again heeded the call of The Philippine STAR’s Operation Damayan to raise funds for families...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with