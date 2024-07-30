Marcos: Open lines with US boost Philippines' 'agile' response to sea row

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday told top United States officials that the Philippines' regular communications with the US powers the country's "agile" response to incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

During Marcos' meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Malacañang, the president praised the the "very open" communication lines between the Philippines and the US.

"I am always very happy that these communication lines are very open so that all the things we are doing together in terms of our alliance, in terms of the specific context of the situation here in the West Philippine Sea and the Indo-Pacific are continuously examined and reexamined," Marcos said.

"So we are agile in terms of our responses," the president added.

Washington's top diplomat and defense chief are in Manila as part of a 10-day tour across six countries in Asia. The visits are meant to signal Washington's continued support for countries it considers strategic allies and partners ahead of the brewing showdown between US vice president Kamala Harris and former US president Donald Trump in the November US elections.

Marcos told the US officials he was "a bit surprised" to see them "considering how interesting your political situation has become."

In turn, Blinken reaffirmed the Philippines' and the US' ties and said today was "genuinely historic" as it is the first time that Manila will be hosting the two countries' 2+2 joint ministerial meeting.

Blinken said during their courtesy call at Malacañang that the the "steady drumbeat of very high-level engagements" between the Philippines and the United States cover both security and economic affairs.

"It’s been a great three-and-a-half years and we look forward to another three-and-a-half, another four in building, strengthening this relationship,” Austin said.

Both officials also reaffirmed US support for the Philippines in "defending its sovereign rights," according to a US Department of Defense readout of the meeting.

"The two officials discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows," the readout added.

The 2+2 dialogue later today between the Philippines and the US' diplomatic and defense officials are expected to reaffirm their "ironclad commitment" to both countries' alliance "while enabling a common program in support of the rules-based international order, enhanced economic ties, broad-based prosperity,” according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Philippine forces on Saturday completed a smooth resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, with Chinese vessels maintaining their distance as the mission was ongoing.

This comes after the Philippines and China agreed to de-escalate tensions and open new communication lines in the South China Sea — parts of which overlap with the West Philippine Sea but which Beijing refuses to consider it so.

Despite the peaceful resupply mission, Manila has taken exception with the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson's misrepresentation of "what has been agreed between the Philippines and China" on its resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza belied China's claim that the Philippines agreed to an onsite inspection, saying that the Philippines and China both signed the provisional agreement knowing it would not prejudice both countries' national positions.

“The BRP Sierra Madre is a commissioned naval vessel and its presence in Ayungin Shoal is well within the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” Daza said.

“The Philippines remains committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes, including through dialogue and consultation, and will honor the understanding on RORE missions. We expect China will also adhere to the understanding as negotiated,” the DFA official added.