Habagat to bring rains across Philippines — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 10:15am
Motorcycle riders and pedestrians find shelter from the rain under the Kamuning Flyover in Quezon City following a brief sudden downpour on May 9, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Western portions of Luzon may experience rains on Tuesday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA reported that a low pressure area is located 480 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

Metro Manila, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the habagat.

The weather system may also bring rain showers to the Ilocos Region and Zambales.

Residents in these areas are advised to be on alert for possible flash floods or landslides during the rainy conditions.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that these weather conditions could lead to possible flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

PAGASA

RAIN

WEATHER
