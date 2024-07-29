^

PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains over parts of Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 10:20am
PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains over parts of Luzon
Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will dump rains over portions of western Luzon on Monday, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA also said that a low pressure area was estimated at 220 kilometers northeast of Aparri, Cagayan (20.0°North, 122.8°East). 

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon, on the other hand, could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to habagat.

Habagat may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Ilocos region, Benguet, Abra, Zambales and Bataan.

Residents of these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides during the rainy conditions.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

The state weather bureau also advised that these weather conditions may also lead to possible flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

