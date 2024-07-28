^

LPA, habagat to dump rains over parts of Philippines on Sunday — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 9:55am
Motorists and pedestrians experience sudden downpour brought by the easterlies or localized storms in Sampaloc, Manila on May 9, 2024.
Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon may bring rain showers over several parts of the country on Sunday, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was estimated at 440 kilometers East of Catarman, Northern Samar (12.5°North, 128.7°East).

The LPA may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region and Quezon.

Residents of these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides during the rainy conditions.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the Southwest Monsoon, locally known as habagat.

Habagat may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau also advised that these weather conditions may also lead to possible flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

