^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 5:56pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
As the Philippines grapples with the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina and monsoon rains, Vice President Sara Duterte and...
Headlines
fbtw
14 dead, 1 million affected as 'Carina' exits PAR

14 dead, 1 million affected as 'Carina' exits PAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
At least 14 people have been killed in the wake of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon. The number of affected...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Relentless rain drenched much of Luzon yesterday, triggering floods in Metro Manila and landslides in mountainous northern...
Headlines
fbtw

Carina kills 5 in Batangas; 4 still missing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
At least five people died in Batangas due to heavy rains and landslides brought by Typhoon Carina.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Body of MT Terra Nova crewman found &mdash; PCG

Body of MT Terra Nova crewman found — PCG

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
The body of the missing crewman from the MT Terra Nova has been recovered, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Thursday....
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ganito na lang ba palagi?&rsquo;: Senate to probe flood control projects after 'Carina', habagat crisis

‘Ganito na lang ba palagi?’: Senate to probe flood control projects after 'Carina', habagat crisis

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
What happened to ‘building back better?’, asked Senate President Francis Escudero following the widespread flooding...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP confirms VP Sara on 'personal' trip abroad amid 'Carina' onslaught

OVP confirms VP Sara on 'personal' trip abroad amid 'Carina' onslaught

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
After heavy rains from Typhoon Carina pummeled Luzon and forced thousands to evacuate, the Office of the Vice President confirmed...
Headlines
fbtw
China Coast Guard ship spotted near Zambales &mdash; PCG

China Coast Guard ship spotted near Zambales — PCG

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel has been spotted near Zambales on Thursday, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with