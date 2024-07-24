^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 10:00am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Despite President Marcos’ order to ban Philippine offshore gaming operations, the Senate will continue its investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Several flights were canceled, classes and office work suspended and flooding caused massive traffic jams yesterday, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara stripped of 75 security personnel

Sara stripped of 75 security personnel

By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been stripped of her Philippine National Police security personnel.
Headlines
fbtw
Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Severe tropical storm Carina has intensified into a typhoon and is expected to maintain strength until it leaves the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE LIST: Flooded areas on July 24 due to 'Carina'

LIVE LIST: Flooded areas on July 24 due to 'Carina'

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Here is a live list of flooded areas on Wednesday.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carina's effects halt Metro Manila classes, government offices

Carina's effects halt Metro Manila classes, government offices

5 hours ago
The Philippine government suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region on...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers get P5,000 chalk allowance

Teachers get P5,000 chalk allowance

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Public school teachers will receive their P5,000 teaching supplies allowance before classes open on Monday, Education Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushing for passage of 28 bills

Marcos pushing for passage of 28 bills

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos is seeking the passage of at least 28 measures aimed at sustaining economic growth, addressing poverty, ensuring...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with