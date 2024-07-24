^

Headlines

Benefits of POGO ban outweigh costs, NEDA says

Louella Desiderio, Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 7:52am
Benefits of POGO ban outweigh costs, NEDA says
Vignettes of the office space inside an offshore gaming company in Metro Manila.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Benefits can outweigh the costs of banning Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

“The POGO contributed less than one half of one percent of our GDP (gross domestic product) as of 2022. And that’s what you are likely going to lose or benefit,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told reporters on the sidelines of the post-SONA discussions Tuesday.

He said there were losses to tourism with the presence of POGOs, as China has made it clear that cross-border tourism is to be regulated for countries with POGOs that cater to Chinese individuals.

He said there were also social costs and reputational costs for hosting POGOs in the country.

“Those (costs) are very high. And I think that I would like to see, the President would like to see legitimate businesses, businesses that give good reputation to our country as an investment destination, as a tourist destination, not ones that encourage criminalities and related negatives,” he said.

Balisacan said workers in the POGO industry to be affected by the ban may be absorbed by the information technology-business process management sector, as these individuals already have some IT skills.

Philippine Economic Zone Authority chief Tereso Panga said that while the agency does not have any POGO locators in the ecozones, it can assist in the process of providing training and employment to displaced workers.

“If we need to upskill and reskill them, that’s the job of our agencies, particularly DOLE, CHED (Commission on Higher Education) and other agencies to provide this training as they transition to these new jobs,” Balisacan said. – Mayen Jaymalin, Rainier Allan Ronda, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Louise Maureen Simeon, Evelyn Macairan, Delon Porcalla

vuukle comment

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

NEDA

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Despite President Marcos’ order to ban Philippine offshore gaming operations, the Senate will continue its investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara stripped of 75 security personnel

Sara stripped of 75 security personnel

By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been stripped of her Philippine National Police security personnel.
Headlines
fbtw
9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Several flights were canceled, classes and office work suspended and flooding caused massive traffic jams yesterday, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Severe tropical storm Carina has intensified into a typhoon and is expected to maintain strength until it leaves the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Internet Gaming Licenses included in POGO ban

Internet Gaming Licenses included in POGO ban

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators – which drew cheers when announced on Monday by President Marcos in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers get P5,000 chalk allowance

Teachers get P5,000 chalk allowance

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Public school teachers will receive their P5,000 teaching supplies allowance before classes open on Monday, Education Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushing for passage of 28 bills

Marcos pushing for passage of 28 bills

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos is seeking the passage of at least 28 measures aimed at sustaining economic growth, addressing poverty, ensuring...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines will not yield or waver in defending West Philippine Sea&rsquo;

‘Philippines will not yield or waver in defending West Philippine Sea’

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
In line with President Marcos’ marching orders, the Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday emphasized it would not...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with