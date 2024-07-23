^

Headlines

Senate OKs bill ending mother tongue requirement for kinder to Grade 3 students

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 6:03pm
Senate OKs bill ending mother tongue requirement for kinder to Grade 3 students
Students of the Marikina Elementary School in Marikina City attend a two-hour class orientation before the formal school opening on August 23, 2023.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a bill to discontinue the mandatory use of the mother tongue as the medium of instruction from Kindergarten to Grade 3.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, was formalized by Senate President Francis Escudero, a day after the opening session of the 19th Congress.

"Mother tongue as the medium of instruction is not a one-size-fits-all solution for every classroom. It is effective only in monolingual environments where learners are uniformly native speakers of the same mother tongue," Gatchalian said. 

According to Gatchalian, the measure was only effective in schools where everyone was using the same language, more so in far-flung areas. 

The new bill allows the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education, as outlined in Republic Act 10533 (the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013), to be applied in monolingual classes provided the orthography is developed and documented by the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF), and that literature in the language and culture is available.

The bill also mandated the Department of Education to review the implementation of the program three years after the law is passed.   

"The review shall further include recommendations on whether to continue or discontinue the optional use of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction in monolingual classes based on the review conducted by the DepEd," the bill stated. 

vuukle comment

EDUCATION

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Severe tropical storm Carina has intensified into a typhoon and is expected to maintain strength until it leaves the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
What Marcos said in his third SONA, from A-Z

What Marcos said in his third SONA, from A-Z

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Here, we break down the one-hour speech into easily digestible topics from A to Z.
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 10 hours ago
Several local government units (LGUs) and academic institutions have declared class cancelations for Tuesday due to Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in eastern Luzon as Typhoon Carina maintains strength

Signal No. 1 up in eastern Luzon as Typhoon Carina maintains strength

10 hours ago
Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) is far from land but has maintained its strength as it moves over the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024
play

Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

18 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos' third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22 lasted about an hour and a half.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alice Guo still no-show at DOJ's preliminary probe

Alice Guo still no-show at DOJ's preliminary probe

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo on Monday once again failed to appear at the preliminary investigation of the non-bailable...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite ban, probe into POGOs at Senate to continue

Despite ban, probe into POGOs at Senate to continue

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 4 hours ago
Senate hearings on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) will continue following the President’s pronouncement...
Headlines
fbtw
Go beyond saying West Philippine Sea is ours, fishers tell Marcos

Go beyond saying West Philippine Sea is ours, fishers tell Marcos

6 hours ago
A progressive group of fisherfolk and a minority House lawmaker both urged the president to go beyond declarations of ownership...
Headlines
fbtw
'Carina' slightly intensifies; Signal No. 2 up in Batanes

'Carina' slightly intensifies; Signal No. 2 up in Batanes

6 hours ago
Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) has slightly intensified and is forecast to gradually accelerate as it continues...
Headlines
fbtw
Things Marcos left out of his 2024 State of the Nation Address

Things Marcos left out of his 2024 State of the Nation Address

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Throughout his speech, Marcos reported data that reflected the highs of his administration, such as an improved employment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with