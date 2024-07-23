^

Headlines

Go beyond saying West Philippine Sea is ours, fishers tell Marcos

Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 12:32pm
Go beyond saying West Philippine Sea is ours, fishers tell Marcos
Filipino fisherman drying squid on their fishing boat while a Chinese coast guard ship monitors near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Advocates of demilitarization in the West Philippine Sea expressed dismay on Tuesday after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supposedly failed to outline a clear plan to address the row over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in his third State of the Nation Address. 

A progressive group of fisherfolk and a minority House lawmaker both urged the president to go beyond declarations of ownership of the WPS in asserting the Philippines' sovereign and territorial rights over the resource-rich waters.

Marcos was cheered on by some 2,000 guests on Monday when he declared the West Philippine Sea as "not a figment of imagination" but "ours." 

The president also cited two pending bills that will ensure Filipinos pass on the "intergenerational mandate" of defending the contested waters, namely the proposed Maritime Zones Act and the proposed Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act. 

For the progressive fishers' group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), Marcos should have discussed how to "peacefully regain" the country’s control over the resource-rich waters to allow Filipino fishers to freely go out to sea.

"Lampas na dapat tayo sa pagkumbinsi sa isa’t-isa na sa atin ang karagatang ito, wala nang pagtatalo diyan (We should be past convincing each other that this sea belongs to us; there should be no more debate about that)," the group said.

In an interview post-SONA, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women's Party) said the president should explore the possible filing of "suits, charges or even complaints" to the United Nations to defend Filipino fishers driven away by Chinese vessels in the country's own waters.

"Although pinapalakpakan sya, hinahanap natin ang certain points. Halimbawa, anong foreign policy ang kailangan mo to protect the West Philippine Sea?" Brosas said.

(Although he was applauded, we're looking for certain points. For example, what foreign policy is needed to protect the West Philippine Sea?)

"What the Makabayan bloc wants is to demilitarize the West Philippine Sea and no foreign intervention at all," Brosas said.

The lawmaker added that the conflict with China has been used to broker agreements with countries "military in nature... which aggravates the aggression on the WPS."
 
Similarly, Joey Marabe, PAMALAKAYA's provincial coordinator in Zambales, said the government has chosen to pursue military interventions instead of taking advantage of the country's legal basis to peacefully and diplomatically assert its territorial rights over the West Philippine Sea. 

Marcos said in his third SONA that while the Philippines will not yield in asserting its rights over the West Philippine Sea, its means of doing so will be "in the same fair and pacific way that we have always done."

"Proper diplomatic channels and mechanisms under the rules-based international order remain the only acceptable means of settling disputes," the president said.

vuukle comment

SONA 2024

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 5 hours ago
Several local government units (LGUs) and academic institutions have declared class cancelations for Tuesday due to Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara skips SONA even on TV; Bato, Go no-show

Sara skips SONA even on TV; Bato, Go no-show

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
After earlier declaring that she would skip President Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address, Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Severe tropical storm Carina has intensified into a typhoon and is expected to maintain strength until it leaves the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos bans POGOs

Marcos bans POGOs

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Shaken by their “grave abuse and disrespect” of Philippine laws, President Marcos yesterday ordered an immediate...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in eastern Luzon as Typhoon Carina maintains strength

Signal No. 1 up in eastern Luzon as Typhoon Carina maintains strength

5 hours ago
Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) is far from land but has maintained its strength as it moves over the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What Marcos said in his third SONA, from A-Z

What Marcos said in his third SONA, from A-Z

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Here, we break down the one-hour speech into easily digestible topics from A to Z.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

14 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos' third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22 lasted about an hour and a half.
Headlines
fbtw
Local designers showcased anew at SONA red carpet

Local designers showcased anew at SONA red carpet

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Several senators showcased the works of Filipino designers during the resumption of the third regular session of the 19th...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with