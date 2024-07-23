^

Headlines

'Di pwedeng hanggang salita lang': Critics urge Marcos to translate SONA promises into action

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 11:15am
'Di pwedeng hanggang salita lang': Critics urge Marcos to translate SONA promises into action
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (L) greets well-wishers after delivering the annual State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 22, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition figures and human rights organizations slammed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), dismissing his statements as empty words.

Halfway through his term, Marcos delivered his third SONA on Monday, highlighting the programs and projects which was finished during his administration.

However, critics argue that several issues were left unaddressed.

Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) suggested that the proposed ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) might be the "saving grace" of the address, but he said that it must be backed by concrete actions.

"Pero 'di pwedeng hanggang salita lang 'yan, gaya ng verbal reclamation ban na naikutan din ng ilang malalakas na kumpanya. Dapat nakasulat para hindi makalusot ang alinmang POGO sa bansa," Manuel said in a statement to Philstar.com

(It can't just be words, like the verbal reclamation ban that some powerful companies managed to circumvent. It should be written down so that no POGO can slip through in the country.) 

Marcos called for a total ban on POGOs, a move long advocated by several senators, business groups and economic managers.

He instructed the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to halt POGO operations by the end of 2024.

POGOs have been controversial due to their links to criminal activities, including human trafficking.

Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers) also criticized Marcos’ SONA for lacking solutions, describing it as “long on rhetoric, but short on substance.”

“He banned POGOs but this will not solve poverty, landlessness, malnutrition, foreign intrusion, lack of jobs, high prices of goods and services, lack of industrialization and exploitation. Hindi natatapos sa pag-ban ng POGOs ang laban. Dapat may pagpapanagot sa mga mataas na opisyal na naging protektor at nakikinabang dito,” Castro said in her statement.

(He banned POGOs, but this will not solve poverty, landlessness, malnutrition, foreign intrusion, lack of jobs, high prices of goods and services, lack of industrialization, and exploitation. The fight does not end with banning POGOs. There should be accountability for high-ranking officials who protected and benefited from them.)

Rep. Edcel C. Lagman (Albay, 1st District) acknowledged that while some statements in Marcos’ SONA might “evoke concurrence,” they lack details on implementation.

“Such agreement on some vital points in the SONA does not mean that a Counter-SONA is not necessary with respect to dissenting views based on established facts and validated data on the Philippine economy, poverty, agriculture and food security, education, employment, sustainable human development, and human rights – all of which will be discussed in the genuine opposition’s Counter-SONA,” Lagman said in a statement posted by Liberal Party spokesperson Leila de Lima on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, human rights watchdog Amnesty International also asked the president to walk the talk, calling for “realistic and transparent” measures to address shortages in food and basic commodities.

“Measures addressing inflation, for instance, should in particular be conscious of the lived experiences of the most vulnerable groups in society, with them at the center of the decision-making,” the group said.

“Inequality soars due to the government’s neglect of people’s Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, so people are driven to protest, with hopes of getting the government’s attention and action. Too often, protesters are either dismissed as nuisance and even prosecuted for alleged violations or are only paid lip service with promises of a better Philippines,” it added.

Prior to Marcos’ address, progressive groups held a protest on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, calling for a P150 across-the-board wage hike.

The president reported on recent regional wage hikes but did not propose further legislative action for a higher increase.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

MARCOS

OPPOSITION

POGO

SONA

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 4 hours ago
Several local government units (LGUs) and academic institutions have declared class cancelations for Tuesday due to Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara skips SONA even on TV; Bato, Go no-show

Sara skips SONA even on TV; Bato, Go no-show

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
After earlier declaring that she would skip President Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address, Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Severe tropical storm Carina has intensified into a typhoon and is expected to maintain strength until it leaves the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Local designers showcased anew at SONA red carpet

Local designers showcased anew at SONA red carpet

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Several senators showcased the works of Filipino designers during the resumption of the third regular session of the 19th...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos bans POGOs

Marcos bans POGOs

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Shaken by their “grave abuse and disrespect” of Philippine laws, President Marcos yesterday ordered an immediate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in eastern Luzon as Typhoon Carina maintains strength

Signal No. 1 up in eastern Luzon as Typhoon Carina maintains strength

4 hours ago
Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) is far from land but has maintained its strength as it moves over the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

12 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos' third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22 lasted about an hour and a half.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with