Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'
July 22, 2024 | 9:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) and institutions have declared class cancellations for Tuesday due to Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).
Carina, which went from a Severe Tropical Storm, intensified into a typhoon on Monday and is drifting over the Philippine Sea.
The following LGUs have suspended classes:
- Angeles City, Pampanga – all levels in private schools
- Bataan province – all levels, public and private
- Cavite province – all levels, public and private schools
- De La Salle University Manila – shift to online classes and work from home
- Malabon City – all levels
Please refresh this page for updates
