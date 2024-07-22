^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

Gabriell Christel Galang - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 9:39pm
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) and institutions have declared class cancellations for Tuesday due to Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

Carina, which went from a Severe Tropical Storm, intensified into a typhoon on Monday and is drifting over the Philippine Sea.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

  • Angeles City, Pampanga – all levels in private schools
  • Bataan province – all levels, public and private
  • Cavite province – all levels, public and private schools
  • De La Salle University Manila – shift to online classes and work from home
  • Malabon City – all levels

Please refresh this page for updates

ALERTO SA BAGYO

RAIN

WALANG PASOK
