Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) and institutions have declared class cancellations for Tuesday due to Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

Carina, which went from a Severe Tropical Storm, intensified into a typhoon on Monday and is drifting over the Philippine Sea.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Angeles City, Pampanga – all levels in private schools

Bataan province – all levels, public and private

Cavite province – all levels, public and private schools

De La Salle University Manila – shift to online classes and work from home

Malabon City – all levels

