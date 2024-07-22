^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 8:14am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos&rsquo; SONA barong a collaborative work of several artisans

President Marcos’ SONA barong a collaborative work of several artisans

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Marcos will wear a barong made by artists from Southern Luzon and Aklan during his third State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm Carina intensifies, enhances habagat

Storm Carina intensifies, enhances habagat

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday said that Tropical Storm...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Storm Carina intensifies; heavy rains expected

Tropical Storm Carina intensifies; heavy rains expected

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 18 hours ago
Tropical Storm Carina (international name: Gaemi) has slightly intensified as it continues to traverse the Philippine Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs new laws to enhance procurement, fight online scams

Marcos OKs new laws to enhance procurement, fight online scams

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law two measures aimed at improving government procurement and enhancing...
Headlines
fbtw
Current Senate home gets facelift

Current Senate home gets facelift

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
The present Senate building’s hallways will be adorned with paintings from the National Museum and Cultural Center of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu Pacific, AirAsia restore systems

Cebu Pacific, AirAsia restore systems

By Rudy Santos | 9 hours ago
Systems have been restored and no stranded passengers remain at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 following...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos has signed 75 laws as president

President Marcos has signed 75 laws as president

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
President Marcos has signed a total of 75 laws from Congress since the start of his administration in July 2022.
Headlines
fbtw
House ready to act on SONA priorities

House ready to act on SONA priorities

9 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez made assurances anew that the House of Representatives will act swiftly on the remaining measures...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: All systems go for SONA security

PNP: All systems go for SONA security

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
All systems are set as the Philippine National Police (PNP) entered the implementation phase of the security deployment for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with