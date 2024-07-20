^

Headlines

United States, Philippines hold 1st cyber-digital security talks

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
July 20, 2024 | 12:00am
United States, Philippines hold 1st cyber-digital security talks
Philippine Secretary of Information and Communications Technology Ivan John Uy (left) and U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick (right) lead the inaugural U.S.-Philippines Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue in Washington, D.C. on July 15 and 16.
ph.usembassy.gov

MANILA, Philippines — The United States and the Philippines held their first Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue to advance an open, interoperable, reliable and secure information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy and US Ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy Nathaniel Fick led the inaugural US-Philippines Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue in Washington on July 15 and 16.

An open, interoperable, reliable and secure ICT ecosystem will support the growth of the digital economy and strengthen resilience to cybersecurity threats. 

During the dialogue, Fick and Uy underscored their countries’ shared interest in advancing bilateral and regional cooperation on cyber capacity building, supporting the growth of the digital economy and combating cybercrime following the Philippines’ recent admission to the International Counter Ransomware Initiative. 

They also committed to hold further discussions on the protection of critical infrastructure against malicious cyber activity and enhanced collaboration between their respective national Computer Emergency Response Teams. 

“Cybersecurity stands as a paramount global challenge, demanding unified efforts, collective intelligence and steadfast solidarity. The partnership between the United States and the Philippines serves as an exemplar of effective collaboration essential for combating these evolving threats,” Uy said.

Flick, for his part, said, “This first US-Philippines Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue was an opportunity to discuss our important bilateral efforts to strengthen cyber security and our digital economy and to protect government information systems that are a critical backbone of our alliance.”

Both sides agreed to pursue joint efforts on the development of fifth generation (5G) networks and open, interoperable and trusted architectures such as Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN); secure and reliable global undersea cable networks and digital connectivity and inclusion through cloud computing and satellite-based solutions.

Other commitments made during the dialogue include ensuring the trusted flow of data across borders; deepening collaboration through the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules Forum to facilitate interoperability among data protection and privacy frameworks globally; strengthening cooperation through the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ and Senior Officials’ meetings and fostering investments for secure and resilient ICT infrastructure.

Both countries also discussed the importance of upholding and implementing the United Nations Framework of Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace as well as continued implementation of cyber confidence building measures. 

vuukle comment

CYBER

DIGITAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House of Representatives' website down during global IT outage

House of Representatives' website down during global IT outage

9 hours ago
(Updated) The website of the House of Representatives went offline on Friday as a major cyber outage affected computer-reliant...
Headlines
fbtw
China activates 'emergency mechanism' after arrest of 79 workers in Bulacan

China activates 'emergency mechanism' after arrest of 79 workers in Bulacan

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Chinese embassy in Manila "immediately activated" its "emergency mechanism" after at least 79 Chinese nationals were apprehended...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI nabs 79 Chinese in Bulacan factory raid

NBI nabs 79 Chinese in Bulacan factory raid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation apprehended at least 79 Chinese nationals in a raid on a factory in San Jose del Monte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to sign New Government Procurement Act ahead of SONA

Marcos to sign New Government Procurement Act ahead of SONA

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign the New Government Procurement Act on Saturday in Malacañan Palace....
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs

PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs

14 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring two low pressure areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vice President Sara says no to Cabinet post? OK, says President Marcos

Vice President Sara says no to Cabinet post? OK, says President Marcos

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos yesterday said he respects the decision of Vice President Sara Duterte not to accept another Cabinet post...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator questions legality of PhilHealth fund transfer

Senator questions legality of PhilHealth fund transfer

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Sen. Bong Go is questioning the legality of the Department of Finance (DOF)’s order to have the P89.9 billion in excess...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines ready to talk with Vietnam on continental shelf

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is ready to talk with Vietnam to seek measures for a mutually beneficial solution after Hanoi filed a claim with the United Nations for an extended continental shelf (ECS) in the South China Sea,...
Headlines
fbtw
Southwest monsoon, LPA claim 7 lives

Southwest monsoon, LPA claim 7 lives

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Intense rains caused by the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area (LPA) have claimed the lives of at least seven persons...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with