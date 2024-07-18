^

Headlines

In Photos: US, Philippine Coast Guard ships' South China Sea rescue drills

Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 5:50pm
In Photos: US, Philippine Coast Guard ships' South China Sea rescue drills
U.S. Coast Guardsmen, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751), pass honors to members of the Philippine Coast Guard, assigned to Philippine Coast Guard Vessel Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), during a bilateral search and rescue exercise in the South China Sea, July 16, 2024.
U.S. Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard conducted search and rescue exercises in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday.

The Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche and the Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino conducted the exercises near Lubang island in Occidental Mindoro, according to a Thursday statement of the PCG.

The exercises included search and rescue, firefighting, communication exercises and medical evacuation. Bilateral sailing and personnel transfer evolutions were also part of the drills.

“By sharing best practices, concepts, doctrines, and standard operating procedures, the PCG and USCG enhance their respective capabilities to respond to maritime emergencies and contingencies,” the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

U.S. Coast Guardsmen retrieve litter onto a MH-65E helicopter from the flight deck of the PCG vessel Melchora Aquino in the South China Sea on July 16, 2024.
U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Elijah Muphy/Released

Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of Waesche, meanwhile, said the joint drills are part of the United States' efforts to "preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific," echoing previous statements of American defense officials.

"It was an honor to train with our partners in the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure that we are always ready to respond to save lives on the high seas," Scofield said in a separate news release. "Sharing lessons learned and best practices through person-to-person exercises is the best way to improve our ability to operate together on the unforgiving ocean."

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard pilot a small boat during a bilateral search and rescue exercise with their U.S. counterparts in the South China Sea on July 16, 2024.
U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Elijah Murphy/Released
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Ryan Carpenter (right), a pilot, trades patches with members of the Philippine Coast Guard aboard the Waesche in the South China Sea, July 16, 2024.
U.S. Coast Guard/Ensign Julia VanLuven/Released

The Waesche is assigned to the U.S. Navy’s largest destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

The exercises commenced at 7 a.m. on Wednesday immediately upon the arrival of the U.S. ship. It was completed by noon.

Maritime vessels of the Philippines, the U.S. and its allies often conduct joint exercises in the WPS where some areas are encroached upon by Chinese maritime vessels.

The joint operation was also conducted as Charles Q. Brown Jr., chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the country as he tackled maritime security among other issues with Philippine defense and security officials. — Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

COAST GUARD

PCG

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

US COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Business groups back total ban on POGOs

Business groups back total ban on POGOs

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Business groups yesterday expressed support for a total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators, which are being linked...
Headlines
fbtw
With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
With Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s whereabouts still unknown, the Supreme Court has asked Sen. Risa Hontiveros’...
Headlines
fbtw
Rain showers expected on Thursday due to LPA, habagat &mdash; PAGASA

Rain showers expected on Thursday due to LPA, habagat — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
A low pressure area and the southwest monsoon may cause a downpour to most parts of the country on Thursday, state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) is against bills seeking a total ban of online gaming sites, PAGCOR chair Alejandro...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO torture victims speak out at House inquiry

POGO torture victims speak out at House inquiry

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Four foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, rescued from POGO hubs in Pampanga and Tarlac appeared at Wednesday's inquiry of two...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Supreme Court asked to junk Quiboloy&rsquo;s plea vs Senate arrest order

Supreme Court asked to junk Quiboloy’s plea vs Senate arrest order

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
The Senate, through the Office of the Solicitor General, has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by fugitive...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte teases 'long story' behind resignation from DepEd

Sara Duterte teases 'long story' behind resignation from DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
One of the factors that pushed Vice President Sara Duterte to step down as Department of Education secretary stemmed from...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila sea level rising by 2.6 cm/year &ndash; study

Manila sea level rising by 2.6 cm/year – study

By Bella Cariaso | 7 hours ago
The sea level in Manila has been increasing by about 2.6 centimeters per year from an average rate of 1.3 millimeters per...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo, Guo Hua Ping on immigration lookout bulletin

Alice Guo, Guo Hua Ping on immigration lookout bulletin

By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
The names Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping have both been placed in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin, the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with