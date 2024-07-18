In Photos: US, Philippine Coast Guard ships' South China Sea rescue drills

U.S. Coast Guardsmen, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751), pass honors to members of the Philippine Coast Guard, assigned to Philippine Coast Guard Vessel Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), during a bilateral search and rescue exercise in the South China Sea, July 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard conducted search and rescue exercises in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday.

The Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche and the Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino conducted the exercises near Lubang island in Occidental Mindoro, according to a Thursday statement of the PCG.

The exercises included search and rescue, firefighting, communication exercises and medical evacuation. Bilateral sailing and personnel transfer evolutions were also part of the drills.

“By sharing best practices, concepts, doctrines, and standard operating procedures, the PCG and USCG enhance their respective capabilities to respond to maritime emergencies and contingencies,” the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Elijah Muphy/Released U.S. Coast Guardsmen retrieve litter onto a MH-65E helicopter from the flight deck of the PCG vessel Melchora Aquino in the South China Sea on July 16, 2024.

Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of Waesche, meanwhile, said the joint drills are part of the United States' efforts to "preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific," echoing previous statements of American defense officials.

"It was an honor to train with our partners in the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure that we are always ready to respond to save lives on the high seas," Scofield said in a separate news release. "Sharing lessons learned and best practices through person-to-person exercises is the best way to improve our ability to operate together on the unforgiving ocean."

U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Elijah Murphy/Released Members of the Philippine Coast Guard pilot a small boat during a bilateral search and rescue exercise with their U.S. counterparts in the South China Sea on July 16, 2024.

U.S. Coast Guard/Ensign Julia VanLuven/Released U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Ryan Carpenter (right), a pilot, trades patches with members of the Philippine Coast Guard aboard the Waesche in the South China Sea, July 16, 2024.

The Waesche is assigned to the U.S. Navy’s largest destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

The exercises commenced at 7 a.m. on Wednesday immediately upon the arrival of the U.S. ship. It was completed by noon.

Maritime vessels of the Philippines, the U.S. and its allies often conduct joint exercises in the WPS where some areas are encroached upon by Chinese maritime vessels.

The joint operation was also conducted as Charles Q. Brown Jr., chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the country as he tackled maritime security among other issues with Philippine defense and security officials. — Ian Laqui