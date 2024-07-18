^

Rain showers expected on Thursday due to LPA, habagat — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 10:04am
Satellite image taken on July 18, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon may cause a downpour to most parts of the country on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA was estimated to be near Catbalogan City, Samar. 

The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, may cause rain showers to the western portions of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Marinduque and Romblon may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The state weather bureau cautioned residents in these areas about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

On the other hand, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal and Quezon may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of LPA.

Metro Manila, Bataan, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, northern Mindanao and the rest of CALABARZON and MIMAROPA may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that the weather conditions might cause flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

HABAGAT

RAIN

SOUTHWEST MONSOON

WEATHER
