Duterte to DepEd execs: Stay until new secretary removes you

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte instructed officials of the Department of Education to remain in their positions "until the new secretary will remove you."

Duterte bared this during an ambush interview on Wednesday, in which she also shared the plans of the five DepEd officials who stepped down ahead of incoming Secretary Sonny Angara's assumption of office.

"The day I resigned, I sent [DepEd officials] a message and then invited them for dinner... I told them: '[Undersecretaries] and [assistant secretaries], please stay until the new secretary will remove you," the outgoing DepEd secretary said.

"Because otherwise, if everyone leaves... it will be detrimental to the department," Duterte said in a mix of Bisaya and English.

Duterte said that despite her request, some officials proceeded to tender their resignations.

On Tuesday, outgoing DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa confirmed that at least five officials have stepped down ahead of the department's leadership change, including himself.

RELATED: DepEd spokesperson, 4 execs resign ahead of Sonny Angara's takeover

Poa said these resignations are meant to give Angara a "free hand" to decide who to appoint new people to his team.

Without naming who, Duterte said at least two DepEd officials will retire from work while one official will move to the Office of the Vice President. The plans of two other officials are unknown.

In response to the resignations, Angara said he respects the officials' decision to step down and that "any appropriate appointments will be announced soon as we intend to hit the ground running and drive immediate progress."

Duterte said she has yet to meet her predecessor but will schedule a short meeting with him before DepEd's turnover ceremony on Thursday.

The outgoing DepEd chief said Angara "understands the need to improve the quality of education in our country."

"Sen. Angara has been with the government for the longest time, longer than me," Duterte said.

The vice president submitted her resignation from all Cabinet positions on June 19, which takes effect on Friday.

Duterte, who did not explain the reason behind her resignation, said she will also "miss" working with people at the department and speaking to teachers of different schools nationwide.