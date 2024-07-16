DepEd spokesperson, 4 execs resign ahead of Sonny Angara's takeover

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Education spokesperson Michael Poa and four other high-ranking DepEd officials have stepped down ahead of the department's change of leadership on Thursday.

Poa, who is also Vice President Sara Duterte's chief-of-staff, confirmed his and other officials' resignation to reporters on Tuesday shortly after Sen. Sonny Angara shared the news in an ambush interview.

Besides Poa, the four other officials who resigned are the following:

Nolasco A. Mempin, DepEd Undersecretary for Administration

Sunshine A. Fajarda, DepEd Assistant Secretary at the Office of the Secretary

Reynold S. Munsayac, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Procurement

Noel T. Baluyan, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Administration

Poa said his resignation is meant to give Angara the leeway to appoint new DepEd officials.

"I think it is only appropriate to give the incoming Secretary of Education, Secretary Angara, a free hand to choose the people that will form part of his team," Poa told reporters.

Angara is expected to take the helm of DepEd on July 19, when Vice President Sara Duterte's resignation as DepEd chief takes effect.

In a statement issued shortly after his appointment was announced, Angara said he is "very much open to collaborating" with Duterte's appointees at DepEd and to "build on the policies she has started."

Duterte did not issue a personal statement on Angara's appointment, but DepEd, through Poa, said it "looks forward to working with the new leadership."

The vice president said in her resignation letter to Malacañang dated June 19 that she would follow a 30-day transition plan for the DepEd Central Office's nine strands, along with the boards and councils chaired by DepEd and Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Duterte did not explain why she resigned as DepEd secretary and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict — a development that observers believe finalizes the political showdown between the Marcos and Duterte families well ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.