^

Headlines

DepEd spokesperson, 4 execs resign ahead of Sonny Angara's takeover

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 1:27pm
DepEd spokesperson, 4 execs resign ahead of Sonny Angara's takeover
DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa speaks at a press briefing in Malacañang, July 11, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Education spokesperson Michael Poa and four other high-ranking DepEd officials have stepped down ahead of the department's change of leadership on Thursday.

Poa, who is also Vice President Sara Duterte's chief-of-staff, confirmed his and other officials' resignation to reporters on Tuesday shortly after Sen. Sonny Angara shared the news in an ambush interview.

Besides Poa, the four other officials who resigned are the following: 

  • Nolasco A. Mempin, DepEd Undersecretary for Administration
  • Sunshine A. Fajarda, DepEd Assistant Secretary at the Office of the Secretary 
  • Reynold S. Munsayac, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Procurement 
  • Noel T. Baluyan, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Administration

Poa said his resignation is meant to give Angara the leeway to appoint new DepEd officials.

"I think it is only appropriate to give the incoming Secretary of Education, Secretary Angara, a free hand to choose the people that will form part of his team," Poa told reporters.

Angara is expected to take the helm of DepEd on July 19, when Vice President Sara Duterte's resignation as DepEd chief takes effect.

In a statement issued shortly after his appointment was announced, Angara said he is "very much open to collaborating" with Duterte's appointees at DepEd and to "build on the policies she has started." 

Duterte did not issue a personal statement on Angara's appointment, but DepEd, through Poa, said it "looks forward to working with the new leadership."

The vice president said in her resignation letter to Malacañang dated June 19 that she would follow a 30-day transition plan for the DepEd Central Office's nine strands, along with the boards and councils chaired by DepEd and Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Duterte did not explain why she resigned as DepEd secretary and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict — a development that observers believe finalizes the political showdown between the Marcos and Duterte families well ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

vuukle comment

DEPED

EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Not just 200, but up to 1,200 foreigners believed to be Chinese nationals obtained Philippine birth certificates through late...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility may develop into a typhoon and another cloud cluster outside...
Headlines
fbtw
Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday drew more connections between Philippine Offshore and Gaming Operations (POGOs) and Pharmally...
Headlines
fbtw
Satur, Castro convicted for endangering Lumad children

Satur, Castro convicted for endangering Lumad children

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, former Bayan Muna representative Satur Ocampo and 11 others...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump heads to convention; slay try motive, security probed

Trump heads to convention; slay try motive, security probed

13 hours ago
Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Monday as the star of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee – a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOF defends utilization of PhilHealth P89.9 billion funds

DOF defends utilization of PhilHealth P89.9 billion funds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
Utilizing excess funds of state-run corporations is a more prudent fiscal option for the government than borrowing, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG laughs off China&rsquo;s statement vs bullies

PCG laughs off China’s statement vs bullies

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela mocked a statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that hit &...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco raises power rates by P2 this month

Meralco raises power rates by P2 this month

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Electricity rates of power distributor Manila Electric Co. will increase by P2.1496 per kilowatt-hour this month, bringing...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Local rice remains cheaper despite EO 62

DA: Local rice remains cheaper despite EO 62

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The retail price of local rice remains cheaper compared to those of imported grains despite the implementation of Executive...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil prices down this week

Oil prices down this week

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Motorists can expect lower pump prices for all petroleum products today, to reflect positive developments in the global oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with