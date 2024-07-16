PAGASA: Rain showers expected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) may bring rain showers to portions of Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said that an LPA was located 310 kilometers east northeast of Davao City.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

PAGASA cautioned residents in these areas about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will also bring rain showers to western sections of southern Luzon and Mindanao.

Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, Cavite, Batangas, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Palawan may also anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

On the other hand, the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau also warned that the weather conditions might cause flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.